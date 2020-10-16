Daily News

RCCG holds prayer protest

Our Reporter

The Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG) is holding a prayer protest today.

The protest tagged: ‘Redemption Camp Prayer Protest: A Peaceful Intercessory Movement’ is scheduled to hold at the Redemption Gate at Lagos-Ibadan Expressway.

RCCG General Overseer Pastor Enoch Adeboye, who shared the banner of the prayer protest on his Instagram page, said: “Glory to God. We will be there. The name of the Lord is a strong tower, we will call on him intentionally with the belief he always hears us.”

