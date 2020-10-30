re-election:-ondo-govt-fixes-date-for-akeredolu’s-inauguration

The Ondo State Government has fixed February 23 for the inauguration of Gov Rotimi Akeredolu, the All Progressives Congress (APC), candidate, and winner of the October 10 governorship election.

This is contained in a statement issued on Friday in Akure by Donald Ojogo, the Commissioner for Information and Orientation.

The statement said that consequently, a 25 member planning committee has been constituted for the inauguration of Akeredolu and his deputy as governor for a second term and deputy governor respectively.



According to him, the committee is expected to come up with an acceptable programme of events for the inauguration and ensure its success.

Mr Ojogo said that Lucky Aiyedatiwa, the deputy governor designate, was chairperson of the committee.