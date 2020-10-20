Reactions As Man Sues Jack Dorsey Over His Support For #EndSARS Protests

On Tuesday, a businessman, Adamu Garba, took to social media to post a video of him where he stated he has instituted a $1 billion suit against the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and Founder of Twitter International Company, Jack Dorsey.

This he did at the Federal High Court, Abuja, over alleged sponsorship of the ongoing #EndSARS Protest across the country.

This comes after a series of tweets addressed to Jack, criticising him on his support for youths over their demand that the federal government should end police brutality.

This act by Garba has led to different reactions on social media, most questioning his decisions and others requesting Twitter to pull down his account. Below are some:

The Nigerian government is waging war on us on ALL fronts. Adamu Garba is in court asking Jack for 1 billion USD. Governors are imposing curfews. Thugs are getting paid to disrupt protests. All because we asked our own government to stop killing us 💔#EndSARS — King Koko (@korie_tweets) October 20, 2020

The rules of my profession preclude me from making disparaging remarks about my colleagues but I find it curious that someone appended his signature and seal to this process. Please who is the 10th Respondent? What is €1 Billion USD? Why are we doing this to ourselves? 🤦🏾‍♂️ https://t.co/qFnuK76ous — O. A. U. (@OrjiUka) October 20, 2020

1 billion USD because he tweeted #EndSARS on HIS App.lmao you’re a clown sir. He sponsored the protests????how??? For me I feel say na ment sir — yourfavporthacourtgirl. (@Highhh_Dee) October 20, 2020

Forget € 1 Billion USD, I’m more interested in who will be served for the 10th Respondents😂😂😂 Werey say na #EndSARS protesters, this guy na cow 😂😂😂😂 https://t.co/LpdVUU5QJu — Dee_that 💯 (@HarmeadA) October 20, 2020

I don’t understand the currency this Adamu guy out in his court case o 🤣🤣🤣🤣 €1 billion USD 🤣🤣 Baba need to fucos one place — Blessed (@blessed_offor) October 20, 2020

1 Billion USD Euros



If you want to beg at least beg well😂😂 pic.twitter.com/ZYtUksiQPm — Onyemah Emmanuel (@Emmrex_es_CEO) October 20, 2020

Adamu has sued @jack for his tweets on #EndSARS and wants to ban Twitter in Nigeria. He’s also asked for $1 billion USD as compensation to Nigerian Government for damages. I love @Twitter. What’s the contingency?DM. #EndBadGoveranceInNigeria #5for5 #AbolishSARS #SideWithNigeria https://t.co/yYPbX87yLR — #EndSWAT (@realjonag) October 20, 2020

