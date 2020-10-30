reactions-as-wizkid-releases-his-“made-in-lagos”-album

Wizkid has released his much-anticipated album “Made In Lagos” today at 12:11 AM, Nigerian time. The release was meant to be earlier, however, due to the #EndSARS protest, the release was delayed.

Wizkid, also known as Starboy, has one of the largest fanbases and they constantly support his music. Since the release of this album, many have taken to social media to express their thoughts regarding the album and to drop their favourite song from the album.

Below are some of the reactions:

The artworK should have given it away. SmootH #MadeinLagos — IT’S OKAY 🤍 (@koredebello) October 30, 2020

#MadeinLagos NOW IN no 3 IN THE USA … let’s go number 1 pic.twitter.com/j5SXPVQXtb — HG2 (@HG2films) October 30, 2020

Congratulations @wizkidayo 🤴 #MadeinLagos was worth the wait. As we listen and argue back and forth, let the music triple our energy and resolve towards dragging any politician who dares to be stupid in gbese times. We are ready for all of them!!!! Let me get back to MiL — iLLBLISS OGA BOSS (@illBlissGoretti) October 30, 2020

Wizkid finish work abeg 💯making me speak pidgin again 😜 sexy ass songs #MadeinLagos — VICTORIA KIMANI 💸 AFREAKA ALBUM (@VICTORIA_KIMANI) October 30, 2020

Wizkid carries Skepta and Darmian Marley over 2.5, he allowed them to leave the studio and added another verse to the songs respectively. Wizkid: No be me una go body on top my own song #MadeinLagos — ZEUS (@itzbasito) October 30, 2020

Big up to the producers and musicians on this album! 👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼#MadeinLagos — Neptizzle (@DjNeptizzle) October 30, 2020