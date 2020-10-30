reactions-as-wizkid-releases-his-“made-in-lagos”-album

Wizkid has released his much-anticipated album “Made In Lagos” today at 12:11 AM, Nigerian time. The release was meant to be earlier, however, due to the #EndSARS protest, the release was delayed.
Wizkid, also known as Starboy, has one of the largest fanbases and they constantly support his music. Since the release of this album, many have taken to social media to express their thoughts regarding the album and to drop their favourite song from the album.
Below are some of the reactions:
Machala forever 🔥🔥..The song just cleared Lagos traffic😋#Starboy #machala #MadeinLagos #MIL pic.twitter.com/JcoEz1X9EG
— Xcell (@Microxoft) October 30, 2020
Congratulations to wizkid.
I’m not into Afro but this is perfectly baked.❤🎂#MadeinLagos @wizkidayo pic.twitter.com/K4mCCd1mJc
— EmporiumMaster (@EmporiumMaster) October 30, 2020
The artworK should have given it away. SmootH #MadeinLagos
— IT’S OKAY 🤍 (@koredebello) October 30, 2020
#MadeinLagos NOW IN no 3 IN THE USA … let’s go number 1 pic.twitter.com/j5SXPVQXtb
— HG2 (@HG2films) October 30, 2020
Congratulations @wizkidayo 🤴 #MadeinLagos was worth the wait. As we listen and argue back and forth, let the music triple our energy and resolve towards dragging any politician who dares to be stupid in gbese times. We are ready for all of them!!!! Let me get back to MiL
— iLLBLISS OGA BOSS (@illBlissGoretti) October 30, 2020
Wizkid finish work abeg 💯making me speak pidgin again 😜 sexy ass songs #MadeinLagos
— VICTORIA KIMANI 💸 AFREAKA ALBUM (@VICTORIA_KIMANI) October 30, 2020
Wizkid carries Skepta and Darmian Marley over 2.5, he allowed them to leave the studio and added another verse to the songs respectively.
Wizkid: No be me una go body on top my own song #MadeinLagos
— ZEUS (@itzbasito) October 30, 2020
Radio go play #ESSENCE scratch #MadeinLagos
— VJADAMS (@iamvjadams) October 30, 2020
.@wizkidayo I hear growth !! Mad ting G ! 🏆 #MadeinLagos 🔥
— Shizzi (@shizzi) October 30, 2020
Big up to the producers and musicians on this album! 👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼#MadeinLagos
— Neptizzle (@DjNeptizzle) October 30, 2020
True Love #MadeInLagos 🔥🔥
— AG BABY (@adekunleGOLD) October 30, 2020
Wizkid made this album for them Jimmy kimmel live, James corden live, Saturday night live type shows #WorldWideReach #MadeinLagos
— VJADAMS (@iamvjadams) October 30, 2020
Comments