Rector of Auchi poly Sanusi Jimah is dead

By Michael Egbejule, Benin City
03 October 2020 |
7:58 am
The Rector of Auchi Polytechnic, Auchi in Edo State, Dr Momodu Sanusi Jimah is dead.
He died on Friday night.
Public Relations Officer of Auchi Polytechnic, Mr. Mustapha Oshiobugie, in a telephone interview with The Guardian, said Jimah died after a brief illness.
“I can confirm that he is no more and his remains will be committed to mother earth today Saturday by 10 am according to Muslim rites,” Oshiobugie sid.
