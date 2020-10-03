Rector of Auchi poly Sanusi Jimah is dead

The Rector of Auchi Polytechnic, Auchi in Edo State, Dr Momodu Sanusi Jimah is dead.

He died on Friday night.

Public Relations Officer of Auchi Polytechnic, Mr. Mustapha Oshiobugie, in a telephone interview with The Guardian, said Jimah died after a brief illness.

“I can confirm that he is no more and his remains will be committed to mother earth today Saturday by 10 am according to Muslim rites,” Oshiobugie sid.

