Rector Of Auchi Polytechnic, Dr. Momodu Sanusi Jimah, Is Dead

The Rector of Auchi Polytechnic, Auchi in Edo State, Dr. Momodu Sanusi Jimah is dead.

Dr. Jimah passed on Friday night at exactly 7.00 pm.

Public Relations Officer of Auchi Polytechnic, Mr. Mustapha Oshiobugie, in a telephone interview confirmed the sad incident on Saturday.

“The institution is mourning following the demise of her rector who passed away on Friday at 7.00 pm after a brief illness”.

“I can confirm that he is no more and his remains will be committed to mother earth today Saturday at 10 am according to Muslim rites”, Oshiobugie said.

(NAN)

