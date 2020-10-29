Daily News

Rector to students: Shun bad association

By Elizabeth Fadeyi

The Polytechnic Ibadan Rector, Prof. Kazeem Adebiyi has urged newly-admitted students of the institution to avoid associating with people or groups who can tarnish their image and have negative impact on their career.

He spoke during the institution’s  2019/ 2020 virtual matriculation for both National Diploma and Higher National Diploma  which held last week on Zoom.

“Keep away from associations that can damage your  names,  families’ as well as your  education career. Avoid  cultism, it can  destroy your  future.

You all should ask yourselves why you are here, which is for you to read, attend lectures, attempt all forms of assignment and do what  will surely result in  good grades,” he said.

The Rector, while congratulating the students,   explained  that out of 13,974 students who applied for the ND program only 3,070 were  admitted and of the 5,517 who  applied for HND  only 2,920 gained admission.

While addressing the matriculants, he noted  that  incomplete registration would give most students problem during the process of graduation. He advised all students to be careful while registering and that  they should always give accurate information.

Prof. Adebiyi  noted  that appropriate dressing and good  morals were the hallmark of   good students. He said the school have rules regarding dressing and any student should not in any way violate the dress code law as that would  attract suspension or expulsion.

He urged to students to take the opportunity of joining different relevant associations in school noting that ‘All work and  no play makes Jack a dull boy.’

