rector-to-students:-shun-bad-association

By Elizabeth Fadeyi

The Polytechnic Ibadan Rector, Prof. Kazeem Adebiyi has urged newly-admitted students of the institution to avoid associating with people or groups who can tarnish their image and have negative impact on their career.

He spoke during the institution’s 2019/ 2020 virtual matriculation for both National Diploma and Higher National Diploma which held last week on Zoom.

“Keep away from associations that can damage your names, families’ as well as your education career. Avoid cultism, it can destroy your future.

You all should ask yourselves why you are here, which is for you to read, attend lectures, attempt all forms of assignment and do what will surely result in good grades,” he said.

The Rector, while congratulating the students, explained that out of 13,974 students who applied for the ND program only 3,070 were admitted and of the 5,517 who applied for HND only 2,920 gained admission.

While addressing the matriculants, he noted that incomplete registration would give most students problem during the process of graduation. He advised all students to be careful while registering and that they should always give accurate information.

Prof. Adebiyi noted that appropriate dressing and good morals were the hallmark of good students. He said the school have rules regarding dressing and any student should not in any way violate the dress code law as that would attract suspension or expulsion.

He urged to students to take the opportunity of joining different relevant associations in school noting that ‘All work and no play makes Jack a dull boy.’