Redskins owner Daniel Snyder ‘told cheerleading diretor he had to keep the cheerleaders “skinny”‘

By Matthew Wright For Dailymail.com

Published: 17:12 EDT, 17 October 2020 | Updated: 17:27 EDT, 17 October 2020

Donald Wells, former cheerleading director for the Washington Redskins, claimed Daniel Snyder (pictured) made the remark during a 2004 charity event

Washington Redskins owner Daniel Snyder once allegedly told the team’s cheerleading director that if he didn’t keep the women ‘skinny with big tits,’ then he would ‘f*****g kill’ him.

The shocking revelation comes on the heel of claims that Snyder and other higher-ups for the team were behind the production of lewd videos that were made from the outtakes of from the cheerleaders’ 2008 and 2010 swimsuit calendar shoots.

Footage in the videos showed partial nudity as some cheerleaders’ nipples were exposed as they shifted positioning. Two women had their privates covered only by body paint,’ the Washington Post reports.

Each video is set to a classic rock hit, including ones by the Rolling Stones and U2 – two bands Snyder said were his favorite in a 2011 interview.

The revelation comes as lawyers prepare to sue Snyder and the team over videos taken from outtakes of the 2008 and 2010 cheerleading calendars

Donald Wells (pictured) regrets not doing more to help the women on the team while he was the director

Two ex-employees identified then-senior vice president Larry Michael as the one who told staffers to produce the videos. The employees added that the footage was made for Snyder.

Both Michael and Snyder have denied knowing of the existence of the videos.

Last month, attorneys Lisa Banks and Debra Katz notified the team owner of their intent to sue him and the team over the videos and on behalf ot cheerleaders on the team. They are representing 12 of the women.

This week, the team agreed to allow for an ‘independent forensic investigation’ to secure any of the copies of the videos or any other unauthorized cheerleader videos that could exist on the computers.

Two ex-employees identified then-senior vice president Larry Michael (pictured) as the one who told staffers to produce the videos for Snyder. Both Snyder and Michael deny knowing of the existence of the videos

The NFL has also stepped in to oversee an investigation into the team’s treatment of women, after meeting with Katz. The Washington Redskins released a statement, declining to address questions about the allegations.

‘Like many companies and organizations, the Washington Football Team is examining its historical practices and behaviors,’ the statement said. ‘We take the criticisms of our cheerleading program seriously and we remain committed to reviewing all programs thoroughly.’

Donald Wells, cheerleading director for the team from 1997 to 2009, expressed regret that he didn’t do more to step in and protect the women on the team. The comment he claims Snyder made took place during a 2004 charity event where the squad performed, showing him that the owner placed little value in the women’s talent.

‘You better keep them skinny with big tits or I’ll f***ing kill you,’ Wells asserted Snyder said to him.

Former cheerleaders for the team fear that the Redskins will cancel the program instead of holding officials accountable, similar to what the Buffalo Bills did in 2014

Wells shared that he recently told Banks of the encounter.

‘I would never have told anyone about that if it weren’t for the revelation that the videos were created of my cheerleaders without their knowledge,’ he said. ‘I was embarrassed and scared if I said anything I might be fired.’

The former cheerleaders do worry that the program will be disbanded in an attempt to hold officials accountable which happened with the Buffalo Bills in 2014 after members of the squad claimed they were forced to do a ‘jiggle test’ and were paid less than minimum wage.

‘It shouldn’t be that because we’re asking for respect that we get punished and pushed aside,’ said Michelle Moseley, 38, who appears in the 2008 video. ‘There is so much that is positive about the program.’