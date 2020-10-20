reese’s-builds-a-robotic-door-that-will-dispense-king-size-candy-contact-free-on-halloween

By Carly Stern For Dailymail.com

Typically, trick-or-treaters go door-to-door on Halloween, but this year Reese’s is bring the door to them.

In an effort to keep the Halloween pastime safe and socially distanced this year, The Hershey Company has created a robotic Reese’s Trick-or-Treat Door, which rides through neighborhoods to deliver candy to kids, contact-free.

But perhaps the best part is that the door is dispensing king-size Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups.

Brilliant! The Hershey Company has created a robotic Reese’s Trick-or-Treat Door, which rides through neighborhoods to deliver candy to kids, contact-free

The Reese’s door is powered by three motors and directed via remote control from up to 5,000 feet away, meaning trick-or-treaters can get their sweets without actually getting near a single human being.

At nine feet high, the door also gives off smoke and has flashing lights to grab attention, plus a Bluetooth-enabled speaker that plays music activates once ‘trick or treat’ is said.

When a trick-or-treater shows up, it dispenses candy through the mail slot.

‘This Halloween is unlike any other, so we’ve upped the ante on creativity as a result, Allen Dark, Reese’s senior brand manager,’ said in a press release. ‘A robotic Reese’s dispensing door is just what the world needs right now!’

The question is where it will turn up: Reese’s is inviting hopefuls to direct them on Instagram with the hashtag #ReesesDoor.

Six feet! Skittles is also giving away Zombie Skittles Halloween costumes that emit a ‘rotten’ smell to keep people six feet away

The wearer need only press a button on their wrist to make people stay back

Meanwhile, Skittles is also helping people socially distance with a new Zombie Skittles Halloween costume.

Zombie Skittles, which debuted last year, include a few ‘rotten’ Skittles in the bag for a gross-out moment.

To celebrate their return, the brand is giving away six-foot-wide Zombie Skittles costumes — with a twist.

They each come outfitted with a wrist button that releases a rotten smell designed to keep people six feet away.

Fans interested in winning can enter at DareTheRainbow.com from October 19 to October 23. There’s only a limited number available and winners will be selected at random on October 26. The costumes will be shipped directly to winners’ homes just in time for All Hallows Eve on October 31st!