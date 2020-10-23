refrain-from-provocative-statements,-say-southeast-govs

By Ogochukwu Anioke, Abakaliki

South East Governors and leaders have called on all Nigerians to refrain from provocative statements that can aggravate the tensed situation in the country.

They made the call after their virtual meeting on Thursday.

The Governors also urged ethnic nationalities to continue maintaining mutual peace in the face of recent challenges occasioned by the ongoing protests across the country.

Chairman of the forum and Ebonyi Governor, David Umahi, while briefing journalists on the outcome of their virtual meeting, said there is need for all Nigerians to come together and put an end to the violence.

The leaders condemned in strong terms the recent video clip trending on the social media in which the leader of the proscribed Independent People of Biafra (IPOB) Nnamdi Kanu allegedly made provocative statements that further aggravated the protests.

They observed Kanu had already disowned the video and called on the State Governments of other tribes to ensure the safety of Igbos in their domain as much as they would protect theirs in Igboland.

The leaders further condemned as unwarranted the recent killing of peacefully protesting youths at the Lekki toll gate in Lagos State and urged the Federal Government to quicken investigation into the matter so as immediately bring the culprits to book in line with the laws of the country.

While sympathising with Lagos Government and others who have lost their citizens in the protest, the leaders appealed to the youths in the country to stop the protest, which they maintained has been hijacked by hoodlums.

While maintaining demands of the #EndSARS protesters have been met by governments, they advised youths to constructively engage with government towards meeting other genuine agitations of theirs.

The leaders further appealed to youths to desist from destroying public infrastructures and facilities, which were established for their benefits as leaders of tomorrow.

Umahi advised his fellow governors to bring the youths close enough to governance for them to begin to appreciate the gains and enormous challenges in leadership.

Umahi concluded with an appeal to the youths to forgive their leaders wherever they have failed them, saying: “Forgive and let us go back to the drawing board.”

The virtual meeting, according to Umahi, had Governors, traditional rulers, clergymen and other eminent leaders of the zone in attendance.