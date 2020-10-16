Registered Republican leaves Trump blushing by telling the president he’s handsome when he smiles

By Leah Simpson For Dailymail.com

An undecided voter appeared to leave President Trump blushing on Thursday night as she complimented his ‘great smile’ during a town hall.

Paulette Dale – who is a registered Republican – took time to comment on the 74-year-old leader’s appearance before she addressed him with a question about immigration policy.

Before telling him that she is the granddaughter of immigrants who fled Eastern Europe due to religious persecution, Dale grinned as she said: ‘Good evening, Mr. President. I have to say you have a great smile.

The comments prompted multiple ‘thank you’s from Trump who couldn’t contain a toothy smile initially but soon managed to tone it down and eventually reign in his apparent glee.

Dale’s remark also prompted applause from the president’s team surrounding him.

‘You’re so handsome when you smile,’ Dale added during the event at the Perez Art Museum Miami.

The compliment appeared to relax the president at first but as Dale got stuck into her personal story of immigration, Trump corrected his posture in preparation to answer her regarding Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA).

‘As the daughter of immigrants to the United States who fled Eastern Europe due to religious persecution, the United States’ immigration policies are very personal for me,’ she said about her grandparents from Poland and Russia.

‘Surveys show that most Americans and the majority of Republicans support the Dreamers program. So my question for you, Mr. President, is: If you are elected to a second term, do you expect to pursue your previous efforts to cut the DACA program?’

Trump responded: ‘We are working very hard on the DACA program and you will be, I think, very happy over the course of the next year, because I feel the same way that you do about it.’

‘You’re so handsome when you smile,’ the Republican added before an immigration question

One viewer expressed on Twitter that they refused to believe she is a real person.

However Dale was selected to participate after responding to an Ask Miami focus group questionnaire where voters were asked to submit a question for Trump of Biden – who had a town hall over on ABC at the same time.

Dale – a retired professor who lives in Palm Beach County’s Highand Beach – isn’t a fan of the president however.

‘I wish he would smile more and talk less,’ she she told the New Times as she left the event.

She added that he ‘steps in it every time he opens his mouth.’

‘I think the man has a nice smile. However, I’m not a fan,’ Dale explained.

At the moment she plans to vote for Biden. Florida’s early voting opens Monday.

Dale said she asked her question because she’s worried about the future of some Miami Dade College students she had seen in her 35-year career.

‘I know these kids are the cream of the crop and are so worthy, and I was very concerned that the rug would be pulled out from under them and they would be sent back,’ she admitted to the New Times.

One viewer expressed on Twitter that they refused to believe Paulette Dale is a real person

Social media users suggested Dale was flirting with the president as they tweeted jokes

She was only able to ask one question after she was selected for the town hall by NBC because they liked her DACA question.

Dale revealed: ‘The other question that I had in mind was: “Mr. Trump, you say you believe in science and what the scientists have to say. The scientists have clearly proven that carbon pollution is a cause of global warming, yet you deny climate change. How do you reconcile your denial of climate change with your assertion that you believe the scientists?”‘

However social media users suggested she was flirting with the president.

‘Mr waiter, I’ll have a double pork stuffed lobster with a bowl of gravy. – Paulette Dale, Leaning Vegetarian,’ one Twitter user joked about the woman described as a ‘Leaning Biden voter.’

The Republican also voted for Hillary Clinton in 2016.

Several people pointed out that she looked like actress Allison Janney. Another tweeted alongside a clip of the exchange: ‘Me flirting with the bartender after two drinks.’