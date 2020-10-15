Release all detained #ENDSARS protesters, IGP told

Our Reporter

Commissioner for Youth Political Participation, Pan-African Youth Union (PYU) Amb. Oladele Nihi has appealed to the Inspector General of Police Mohammed Adamu to order the release of all detained #ENDSARS protesters across the nation.

He hailed youths for sustaining the #ENDSARS protests, calling for full reforms of the Police Force.

He said the release of all the protesters was the right thing to do.

He sympathised with the victims of police brutality and injured protesters.

In a statement, he said: “The unionism displayed by Nigerian youths should not end with the #EndSARS or #SARSMustEnd protests, but the same energy should be channeled towards ensuring that youths take over the affairs of this Nation come 2023 general election.

“This while we are working on a framework, which is to serve as a roadmap for youths to get actively involved in politics, and legally have a stand in the country’s corridor of power as it should be.

“This framework will not only change the country’s narrative but give an equal opportunity to every youth to have a voice.

“#SARSMustEnd is a movement of liberation, and we will not get tired until every last agenda is being achieved.”