Release #RevolutionNow protesters now – SERAP

RevolutionNow Protest against bad governance in Nigeria at Maryland In Lagos yesterday.

By Nwafor Sunday

Socio – Economic Rights and Accountability Project, SERAP, Thursday flayed the arrest of #RevolutionNow protesters, demanding for their immediate release.

As Nigerians celebrate the country’s 60th anniversary, members of #RevolutionNow took to the streets to protest what it termed ‘bad governance’, demanding President Muhammadu Buhari’s resignation.

Displaying their displeasure, one of the group’s leader, Agba Jalingo, said: “We are tired of Buhari and we want to tell the whole world that we are tired. Even with all the police mobilisation, we are here to show them our determination to confront this government.

“We are not going to be afraid of them. We will protest regardless of what they do. Nigerians are tired of bearing the burden that Buhari keeps piling on us, they must reverse the increase in fuel price, end ASUU strike.”

However, report had it that about 30 protesters were arrested in Lagos by security officers. During the arrest, a Police officer assaulted a photojournalist with The PUNCH Newspaper, Olukayode Jaiyeola who was at the venue of the arrest.

Condemning the assault and of course the arrest SERAP opined: “We condemn the attacks today on #RevolutionNow protesters and journalists covering the peaceful protests across Nigeria including the reported physical assault on a photojournalist with The PUNCH Newspaper, Olukayode Jaiyeola by men of the Lagos State Police Command.

“Nigerian authorities should immediately stop persistent attacks on peaceful protesters and journalists and end restrictions on the rights to freedom of expression and peaceful assembly.

“We are seriously concerned about Nigerian authorities’ intolerance of peaceful dissent and growing repression and restrictions on the ability of the media to perform their duties and cover protests. This is not consistent with the attitude of a government celebrating #NigeriaAt60.

“Nigerians have every reason to peacefully protest repression, and the government of President Buhari has constitutional and international human rights obligations to allow them to do so safely and without any harassment.

“Nigerian authorities must immediately and unconditionally release those still being detained simply for exercising their human rights.

“Journalists covering peaceful protests denouncing systemic corruption and bad governance in Nigeria must be able to do their job safely.

“Nigerian authorities have the duty to ensure the safety of journalists who are covering protests and to guarantee the right of the public to seek and receive information about these protests.

“Jaiyeola, who was part of journalists covering an October 1 protest in Lagos state, was reportedly brutalised at the Maryland area of Lagos.

“The incident happened around 12 noon when a policeman, Innocent Adadu, hit Jaiyeola’s head with a baton.

“Jaiyeola’s colleague and PUNCH reporter, Deji Lambo, who was at the scene, said Adadu hit Jaiyeola with such force that the photojournalist collapsed immediately, with blood gushing out of his injured skull.

“Operatives of the State Security Service (SSS) also reportedly attacked some #RevolutionNow protesters in Osogbo, the Osun State capital. Security agents reportedly arrested over 30 of them.”

