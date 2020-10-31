Daily News

Religion, politics and secularity

By Dayo Sobowale 

There is a saying that religion is the opium of the masses. Nowadays, however, the prosperity pastors have made religion a very  lucrative  business. The French Emperor Napoleon  Bonaparte is  on record  as saying  that  ‘Religion   is excellent stuff for keeping  the   common  people  quiet. Religion is what keeps the poor from murdering the rich’. Secularity or freedom of worship or religion  was what modern democracy used to curtail the fervor and  fanaticism of religion in the hope that such relegation will lead to a more reasonable and manageable polity. Nowadays however religion has crept out of where it was supposed to be stored safely or manacled,  to rear its head, ugly or not,  in global  politics in the last few weeks. Today we look at religious  differences and  tolerance in  the world at large while noting for starters that Nigeria and France, which especially holds our attention today, are secular states.

Just look at the situation in France where an Islamist  terrorist  decapitated a teacher who was teaching  freedom of expression in France , land of the  French Revolution of 1789 whose motto  is Liberty, Equality, Fraternity. For supporting the  decapitated  teacher and making him a National  hero , Turkey’s President Tayyip Erdogan   asked the French president  Emmanuel Macron  to see a psychiatrist literally  and Erdogan said truculently  that the French  want  to start another Crusade . In  the US a woman was sworn in as a  judge of the US Supreme Court who  is known as a born again Christian and a judge against abortion. In  the Vatican in Rome  Pope  Francis  shocked  Catholics  world wide  when he  called gay  couples children of God who are entitled to civic marriages to secure their union. Again in the US American  Jews and their Rabbis in  an   unprecedented   move  endorsed Donald Trump as their presidential  candidate for the November 3 presidential elections. And  in Catholic Poland the Supreme  Court banned abortion literally by making it difficult  to facilitate.

While all these religious rumbles were going on abroad,  Nigerians woke up from the curfew of the violent anti SARS protests on police brutality to  see the grim spectacle of the ancient Igbosere High Court and police stations razed  to the ground by hoodlums and miscreants who hijacked the protests from the youths. Indeed one does not know whether to mourn silently or cry  and wail,  the way the anti SARS protest went and ended so calamitously in terms of wanton destruction. Protests  are part of democracy and I do not think that there is anywhere in the world where people protest  more  regularly than France. But  such protests do not disturb  those who  have other things to do as the Anti SARS protests did and it was hijacked by thugs and hooligans. I think the lesson here is that a well  fed dog does  not play with an angry, hungry dog. The  miscreants  and hoodlums misread the music and food  and dancing of the youths as a slap  in the face of their own    miserable  and abject  hunger and poverty and they vented their spleen on our public buildings and police stations,  while the police already   handicapped or vilified no end  by,  and with the youth  protests, could only wring their hands   to   turn  a blind eye  to the   destruction of their police stations. One way or the other state governments must  coax or make  the police return to their duty of the maintenance of law and order, the absence of which led to the anarchy of looting and burning of police stations. The police must be encouraged, not discouraged by the ghost or specter  of brutality,  because the  police  needs   to have deterrence and the control of misuse of violence in our society so that we  all,  including the youths, can live safely in our society,  both day and night.

The dispute between France and Turkey over the decapitated teacher shows vividly the fault line between Islam and Christianity. Erdogan  enjoys  this because he has an ax to grind with Christian Europe which is finding it difficult to ratify Turkey’s membership of the EU. Granted that France is stubbornly secular  France is historically Christian or Catholic. But  Erdogan  too is trying to live  like an Ottoman  Emperor of the former Ottoman Empire that crumbled after WW 1 to  be replaced by a secular  Turkey  under Kemal Ataturk  who  made Turkey a secular, albeit in Muslim state. Indeed Ataturk was credited with saying there is only one civilization and that is western civilization and Turkey was going west. Erdogan having survived a coup sometime and having won three back to back elections  has pitted Turkey  against the west and is using the threat of unleashing migrants through  its borders to flood Europe. The EU has paid turkey handsomely for holding the migrants  at bay in Turkey but Erdogan is an Oliver Twist  in diplomacy  and is using the cartoon issue again to blackmail not only France but indeed the whole of the EU on  the unsettled issue of Turkey’s  membership  of the EU.

In  the US the swearing  in of Amy Coney Barrett  as  a judge of the US Supreme  Court on October 27 2020, a few days to the presidential election  of  November 3 2020  is  very  significant, culturally and in terms of religion in the US. If Donald Trump wins reelection it will be because of this appointment and if he loses it will  be because of  it. Win or lose however Trump  has changed the American cultural  and political  land scape  for a long time to come. There  are nine judges on the US Supreme Court and in just  one term Donald  Trump  has been able to appoint  3 conservative judges effectively  tilting the balance towards  conservativism in the American judiciary. The  balance now is 6 conservative judges to 3 liberal  judges. Conservative judges are anti abortion and anti gay rights. On gay  rights such  judges are on the same fence with secular Nigeria which has anti  gay laws  punishing homophobia with a 14 year prison term. The  Democrats which many Nigerians see as their shining heroes,  to be copied shamelessly, are pro abortion and prop gay rights. That is the party of the Obamas, Clintons and Kennedys  and  they will be looking forward to Joe Biden to win and redress the imbalance which has been so eloquently God-given for Donald Trump to do in just one term.  So  you  can  decide who is more desperate  to win this November 3 presidential  election between the   Democrats    of   Joe  Biden   and the GOP, the Republican Party of the US conservatives. Incidentally the US is not, strictly speaking  a  secular state  even though it practices freedom  of  worship. This is because America’s  motto is  ‘In  God  we Trust’, just  like the motto of my school, Eko Boys High School – In Domino Confidimus.

Let  me round up with  the issues involving  Pope Francis  and his new  found love for gay  couples  which  is bound to embarrass even his cardinals, not to talk of devout  Catholics. In doing this I will  compare the present Catholic pontiff  with  his predecessors. These  are John Paul 11  and Pope Benedict  XV1, who  is still alive. Pope John Paul 11  was a Polish  Pope  and it is instructive  that his countrymen are faithful  to his memory  and are  mostly  anti gay and anti abortion . They  have likened gay rights to communism and have made it clear that such rights will  not be taught to their children or students in their schools. Pope  Benedict XV1 was the think tank and disciplinarian in  the  Papacy  of John Paul 11 and  was blamed by liberals  of the west  for glossing over the child  abuse  era of the  Catholic  Church in the past ,  hence his bowing out in retirement,  which  had  not happened to any pope for a long time. Pope  Francis came second to Benedict XVI  at  his election and was the natural  choice  to take over as Pope  Francis. Now  the Pope is pandering  to ‘ the fashion of the times’  which  his   predecessor  so ably resisted. Popes used to be infallible but  such  times are past. Pope Francis needs to reassure  his flock globally or else his papacy will  be dented with his liberal tendencies in a volatile world. Once again – From the fury of this pandemic Good Lord Deliver Nigeria.

