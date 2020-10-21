remains-of-the-day:-property-destroyed-in-lagos-#endsars-crisis





1. Nigeria Port Authority Lagos – Set ablaze

2. Orile Police Post, Lagos – Set ablaze

3. Lekki Toll Gate, Lagos – Totally destroyed

4. BRT Terminal, Oyingbo – New Buses set on fire

5. Television Continental, Ketu, Lagos – Set ablaze

6. VIO, FRSC Office, Ojodu – FRSC branded cars, generators set ablaze.

7. BRT Terminal, Ojodu, Lagos – Buses set ablaze

8. BRT Bus at Berger – Set ablaze

9. Lagos Television, Agidingbi, Ikeja – Shut down

10. Recreational Center, Oregun, Lagos – Set on fire

11. Oba’s Palace, Lagos – Burnt to ashes. His sceptre of authority seized

12. Sanwo Olu Mother’s House, Surulere, Lagos – Set ablaze

13 Kings College partially destroyed

14. Many lives lost already to the protests all in Lagos and south-west

15. Oriental Hotel, Victoria Island Lagos partially burnt

16. GTBank Branches burnt down

17. AccessBank Branches burnt down

18. Ajeromi Local Govt Secretariat

19. Lagos Island Local Govt destroyed

20. Lagos Island East LCDA Secretariat set on fire

21. Lagos Mainland Local Govt Secretariat Destroyed

22. Ibeju Lekki LCDA Secretariat destroyed

23. Sanwoolu’s Uncle’s house on Lagos Island

Still counting…

Vanguard