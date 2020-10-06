Renovation of Lagos National Stadium set to begin as committee submits reports

Demolition of illegal structures at the Lagos National Stadium ended… yesterday. PHOTO: AYODELE ADENIRAN

The Ministerial Implementation Committee saddled with the task of pulling down illegal structures at the Lagos National Stadium is expected to submit its reports today in Abuja, to pave way for major renovation work on the main bowl and other ‘neglected’ areas of the complex.

For about six weeks, the Ministerial Implementation Committee, which has former Technical Director of the Athletics Federation of Nigeria (AFN), Retired Navy Commodore Omatseye Nesiama as the co-chairman, carried out major restoration work on the stadium.

The Guardian learned yesterday that the Committee will hit Abuja today to submit its report to the Minister of Youths and Sports, Sunday Dare.

A source close to the committee hinted yesterday that renovation work would commence soon on the main bowl and other areas to bring the Lagos National Stadium back to life.

For over 16 years now, Lagos National Stadium has fallen into a state of decay following its neglect. The last major football tournament held at the stadium was the Four-Nation LG Cup in 2004, which Senegal won, beating Nigeria 1-0.

Among the major structures demolished by the Ministerial Implementation Committee were the popular Ojez spot, Old School bars, as well as structures underneath the ramps and around the swimming pool of the stadium, those around the car park, and the fence adjoining the entrance gate of the complex.

Also crushed by the bulldozers were the mini shops constructed by some individuals underneath the entrance gate leading to the main bowl of the stadium, drinking spot beside the basketball hall, restaurants around the table tennis hall, as well as the eating joint located close to the Nigeria Television Authority (NTA).

