Rep disputes N9.3m monthly pay claim

By Tony Akowe, Abuja

Two members of the House of Representatives, Simon Karu and Ossai Nicholas Ossai, have disagreed on the monthly emoluments of House members.

Karu said each member goes home with N9.3 million, but Ossai said it is not true.

Karu said the N9.3m includes the monthly salary and office running costs.

Karu, who spoke on Thursday in Abuja at an event to mark Nigeria’s 60th anniversary, tagged: Fixing Nigeria at 60 – Sustainable and Efficient Democracy: Issues on Accountability and Transparency in Governance, said: “The official salary of a member of the House of Representatives, which I also receive monthly, is N800,000. I told you I was going to say it. Why don’t you wait for me to say it? The office running cost of a member is N8.5 million.

“Those of you who know, know that I said exactly what it is. The problem is what the constituents demand, and when you don’t meet it, they begin to call you names.

“Just before I walked to the stage, I received three emails from my constituents demanding money and jobs. When you don’t oblige, it becomes an issue.”

But Ossai, who chairs the House Committee in Treaties, Agreements and Protocols, asked the audience to disregard the information.

Ossai, who is one of the oldest members of the House, said: “I have never received such salary since I came to the National Assembly and I have been in the National Assembly before him.”