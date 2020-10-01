Rep says each member gets N9.3 million every month

A member of Nigeria’s House of Representatives gets, at least, N9.3 million every month as salary and running cost, a member of the House said on Thursday.

The actually salary collected by federal lawmakers in Nigeria is a contentious and has pitched the population against the lawmakers on many occasions.

Speaking at an event to mark Nigeria’s 60th anniversary, Simon Karu who represents Karu representing Kaltungo/Shongom federal constituency, claimed that the monthly take pay of each member in the lower legislative chamber is up to N9.3 million.

He, however, said many lawmakers share the money to their constituents.

“The official salary of a member of House of Representatives which I also receive monthly is N800,000,” Karu said. “The office running cost of a member of the House of Representatives is N8.5 million.

“Those of you who know, know that I said exactly what it is. The problem is what the constituents demand and when you don’t meet they begin to call you names.”

“Just before I walked to the stage I received three emails from my constituents demanding for money and demanding for jobs, when you don’t respond, it becomes an issue.”

However, another present at the event Ossai Nicholas Ossai, who chairs the House Committee on Treaties and Protocols faulted the claim by his colleague on the issue.

“I have never received such salary since I came to the National Assembly and I have been in the National Assembly before him,” Ossai claimed.