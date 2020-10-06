Rep seeks overhaul of FSARS

By Tordue Salem, Abuja

Rep. Muda Lawal Umar, representing Toro Federal Constituency of Bauchi State, has called on the Federal Government, to immediately reorganise the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) unit of the Nigerian Police Force, to be more efficient and less brutal to the citizenry.

Rep. Umar raised the alarm on “the atrocious activities of the unit, ranging from extortion, illegal arrests, molestation, harassments, illegal detention and kidnapping of innocent youth in Nigeria especially the young men”, on Tuesday.

In a statement signed by the lawmaker, he said: “it appears that the rogue elements in the SARS unit of the Nigerian Police Force are adamant against change, even as lots of efforts have been put in place to reform the Police and raise its standards in recent times”.

According to him, “However, these rogue officers keep delegitimizing the credibility of the Nigerian Police force with their nefarious activities”.

The lawmaker said, “It is disheartening that officers of the police force who are sworn to protect the people and their properties have now become a menace to the citizens of our dear country”.

He, therefore, called on the federal government to “urgently set up modalities to halt these reprehensible activities and restructure the unit to better perform its lawful duties of safeguarding the lives and property of Nigerians”.

