Rep. Vernon Jones crowd-surfs over the tops of unmasked supporters without a care for coronavirus

Democratic Georgia state Rep. Vernon Jones attempted to defy gravity as well his chances of contracting COVID as he crowd surfed at a Trump rally in Georgia on Friday.

The rally, which was being held in Macon near Atlanta saw Jones, who was not wearing a mask, being passed over the heads of those in the crowd as he gave a thumbs up.

Jones, who has previously decried face coverings and other measures designed to prevent the spread of coronavirus, treated the gathered crowd as though they were in the mosh pit at a rock concert.

Plenty of others in the crowd also decide to forgo wearing any protective coverings over their nose and mouths.

The rally went against guidance issued by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention which warns against gathering in groups of no more than 10 people at any one time.

Jones, a Democrat who has endorsed Trump ended up giving a small pep talk before diving into the crowd.

‘Surfing with @realDonaldTrump #deplorables and #PeacefulProtesters in Macon, GA. Put Georgia in the win column. We were seven thousand plus strong. This #trumptrain is about to steam roll over corrupt @JoeBiden , #fakeliberalnews, and the @DNC #FeelTheVern!’ he tweeted.

Jones, a Democrat who has endorsed Trump ended up giving a small pep talk before diving into the crowd

President Trump has made repeated appeals for black support, even as his convention repeatedly blasted protesters it linked to the ‘socialist left’ and ‘mob rule’ following the death of George Floyd.

In August, Jones, a Democrat, delivered scathing remarks at his own party at the Republican National Convention, which he accused of exploiting black voters.

‘The Democratic Party does not want Black people to leave the mental Plantation they’ve had us on for decades,’ he said.

‘But I have news for them: We are free people with free minds,’ said Jones, at a time when Biden is holding large leads among black voters, but hopes to build a critical advantage over Hillary Clinton’s performance, where black turnout dropped off from 2012.

Jones has accused Biden of being ‘all talk and no action,’ and has said: ‘When President Trump sought to earn the Black vote, the Democratic Party leaders went crazy!’

He talked up Trump’s support for historically black colleges. ‘That’s right. Donald Trump did that.,’ he said.

Jones has accused Democrats of having ‘turned their backs on our brave police officers’ in recent protests.

As the Atlanta Journal Constitution reported, Jones exonerated himself after facing rape accusations in 2005 when he was De Kalb County Executive in Georgia. The woman stood by her story and the state AG said the charges were dropped because the alleged victim didn’t want to go through a trial.

The woman who accused him told investigators that Jones raped her, following an encounter at his home involving her and another woman. The then-29 year old acknowledged telling Jones at the time the encounter was consensual, but did so in order to leave his home. Jones and his lawyer denied the charges and issued statements saying the contact was consensual.

