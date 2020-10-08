Repeat Edo victory, PDP tells Ondo voters

By Osagie Otabor, Akure

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Wednesday urged voters in Ondo State to replicate the party’s victory in Edo State.

It appealed to voters to protect their votes and resist any attempt by the ruling party to rig the election.

National Chairman of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Prince Uche Secondus spoke at the party’s grand finale campaign held in Ondo town.

Secondus urged the voters to vote out the APC for failing Nigerians at all levels.

He said the APC and its supporters should be held responsible for the recurring violence in the state, adding that Governor Rotimi Akeredolu and his supporters were jittery of the growing popularity of the PDP candidate, Eyitayo Jegede.

Secondus advised that INEC and security agencies to do their duties professionally without interference.

Chairman of the National Campaign Council, Oyo State Governor Seyi Makinde said the APC was in a panic situation and planning to rig the poll.

Makinde said Jegede would win the election and bring the dividends of democracy to the people.

Chairman of PDP Governors’ Forum and Governor of Sokoto State, Aminu Tambuwal, urged the people to reject the APC for inflicting unbearable hardship on Nigerians.

Tambuwal implored the people to join other PDP states, which have departed from the chains of poverty, unemployment, economic crunch and diabolical policies to repress the poor.

PDP governors present at the rally were: Nyesom Wike (Rivers); Douye Diri (Bayelsa), Ifeanyi Ogwuanyi (Enugu), Okezie Ikpeazu (Abia), Bello Mohammed (Zamfara).

Also, former governors of Niger, Ekiti and Osun states: Muazu Babaginda Aliyu, Ayodele Fayose, Olagunsoye Oyinlola respectively with other dignitaries like Senator Abiodun Olujimi, Oyewole Fasawe were present.