Reps begin debate on 2021 Budget Tuesday next week

By Tordue Salem – Abuja

The House of Representatives will commence deliberations on the 2021 Appropriations Bill on Tuesday next week.

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rep. Femi Gbajabiamila, made the announcement shortly after President Muhammadu Buhari, presented his Fiscal Plan for the year 2021 before the National Assembly.

