reps-south-east-caucus-warn-against-ethnicising-of-#endsars-protest

By Tony Akowe, Abuja

The South East Caucus of the House of Representatives on Saturday warned against attempt to pin the ENDSARS protest which has led to destruction of property in part of the country on a particular region of the country or a religious or political group, saying doing so would be missing the point.

The lawmakers dissociated themselves and their zone from any attempts to paint the struggle for better security services and good governance in tribal colours or sentiments, describing such moves as a great disservice to the nation and a huge threat to the Federal Republic and her peaceful and corporate existence

In a statement in Abuja signed by all the 43 lawmakers from the zone, they also warned against continuous attack on police formations, police officers and other government and private property, while appealing for calm.

They argued that bearing in mind that demoralising the police as an institution and destroying available security infrastructure would only put the society at greater risks and equally defeat the altruistic purposes that underlined the EndSARS protests in the first place.

The statement reads “We denounce in totality and completely dissociate ourselves and the South East region, which we represent, from any attempts to paint the struggle for better security services and good governance in tribal colours or sentiments.

“While we strongly condemn the unfortunate hijack of the EndSARS protests by anarchists and agents of destabilisation, the protests must, nevertheless, be seen for what they are: a patriotic, altruistic, and peaceful assembly by Nigerian youths of all geopolitical zones and religious and political persuasions seeking an end to police brutality and making a clarion demand for a better deal from Nigeria and those they put in offices by the power of their ballots.

“We frown at the attempt by any individual or group, who do not wish Nigeria well, to appropriate these laudable demands and weaponise the struggle for selfish and egotistic ends in an effort to destabilise the nation.

“Likewise, attempts to associate the events of the past few days with ethno-political struggles or pin them on a particular region or ethnic, religious, and political group miss the mark. It is indeed a great disservice, if not a huge threat to the Federal Republic and her peaceful and corporate existence.

