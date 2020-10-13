Reps To Inaugurate Committee To Review 1999 Constitution

Femi Gbajabiamila at a retreat for the leadership and members of the House of Reps in Abuja on July 25, 2020.

The House of Representatives has announced that it will be inaugurating a Special Committee on the Review of the 1999 Constitution on Thursday.

The event which will hold at the Conference Hall 028, New Building, House of Representatives, will have in attendance, the Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Ibrahim Tanko Muhammad and Chairman of the Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF), Dr. Kayode Fayemi.

According to a statement signed on Tuesday by the Chief Press Secretary to the Deputy Speaker, House of Representatives, Umar Muhammad Puma, the event will commence at 11 am and will be chaired by the Speaker, Rt Hon Femi Gbajabiamila.

The statement also noted that Prof. Dakkas C.J Dakkas of the University of Jos will present the inaugural lecture on the topic “Prospects and challenges before the 9th House of Representatives: Fulfilling Citizens expectations and the imperatives for the review of the Nigerian Constitution”.

The statement read: “The 9th House of Representatives pursuant to order 13 Rule 3 of the Standing Orders and in its quest to provide an avenue for national dialogue and bequeath to the nation a realistic and acceptable body of laws recently constituted the House Special

Committee on the Review of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 ( as amended)”.

“The event, which is coming at a time when we are celebrating our 60th independence Anniversary is expected to usher the House into a period of intense national engagement/conversation where relevant stakeholders and members of the public make their inputs to the constitution review process with a view to enacting laws that reflect the moral values and aspirations of the Nigeria people”.

Goodwill messages will be given by the chairman of Nigerian Governors Forum, Dr. Kayode Fayemi, Executive Director, Policy and Legislative Advocacy Centre, Mr. Clement Nwankwo and renowned academic and former vice chancellor, Prof Auwalu Yadudu.