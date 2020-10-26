republican-house-rep.-jim-jordan-questions-joe-biden’s-response-to-laptop-scandal-involving-hunter

Republican Ohio House Rep. Jim Jordan has hit out at Joe Biden over his response to the laptop scandal involving his son Hunter, blasting the Democratic nominee for failing to speak out on whether the emails and photos found are authentic.

Speaking to Fox News on Sunday, Jordan, a ranking member of the House Judiciary Committee, also claimed that his staff has since independently authenticated the materials found on the device, which was recovered from a repair store in Delaware.

‘These are real as can be. We have the eyewitness, Mr. [Tony] Bobulinski, who said these are authentic, these are real,’ Jordan told Fox’s Sunday Morning Features host Maria Bartiromo.

Tony Bobulinski – a former business partner of Hunter who was listed as the recipient of an email published by the NY Post that appeared to detail a business arrangement involving a Chinese company and members of the Biden family – said last week that the email is ‘genuine’ and provided additional information regarding the Bidens’ alleged role in the deal.

The email included a note that ‘Hunter has some office expectations he will elaborate.’ A proposed equity split then references ‘20’ for ‘H’ and ‘10 held by H for the big guy?’ with no further details.

‘These are authentic, these are real, the big guy in one of these emails does, in fact mean, Joe Biden and [Bobulinski] himself had spoken to former Vice President Biden,’ Jordan continued.

‘So this is as real as it gets, and here’s the fundamental question: Why won’t Joe Biden say they are not real, if they are not accurate, if these aren’t accurate emails, why won’t the Bidens say so?’

Republican Ohio House Representative Jim Jordan claimed his staff has independently authenticated materials from a laptop that purportedly belonged to Hunter Biden, telling Fox News Sunday ‘they’re as real as can be’

The messages suggested that Hunter Biden had arranged for a top executive at a Ukrainian energy firm, of which Hunter was on the board of directors, to meet his father in person, when he was vice-president and in charge of US relations with Ukraine

The emails are under investigation by the FBI but have not been officially verified.

Joe Biden has repeatedly denied that he had been any involvement in discussions about his son’s business dealings.

During an appearance on a Pod Save America episode released Saturday, Biden condemned the attacks levelled against his son at the behest of President Trump, calling it ‘crass’ to go after a rival’s family.

Last week, the Wall Street Journal reported that corporate records indicated that Joe Biden played no role in his son’s efforts to form a business venture with a Chinese oil company.

The venture— set up in 2017 after Biden left the vice presidency and before his presidential campaign— never received proposed funds from the Chinese company or completed any deals, sources familiar with the matter told the outlet.

However, so far, neither Hunter nor Joe have issued any public denials that the elder Biden is the ‘big guy’ specifically mentioned in the messages, as Bobulinski has claimed.

Bobulinski also provided dozens of WhatsApp messages, emails, letters, and business proposals to the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee. The records are separate from those purportedly on Hunter Biden’s laptop.

The Senate Homeland Security Committee released a statement Friday saying the FBI would interview Bobulinski.

Biden campaign spokesman Andrew Bates, meanwhile, has previously stated: ‘Joe Biden has never even considered being involved in business with his family, nor in any overseas business whatsoever. He has never held stock in any such business arrangements nor has any family member or any other person ever held stock for him.’

The Biden campaign also pointed towards the former Vice President’s tax documents and returns, which do not include any evidence of involvement with Chinese investments.

Bobulinski (right), who was listed as the recipient of an email published by the New York Post that appeared to detail a business arrangement involving a Chinese company and members of the Biden family, said last week that the email is ‘genuine’ and provided additional information regarding the Bidens’ alleged role in the deal

The New York Post published an exposé about a laptop purportedly belonging to Hunter just days before the election, which included a series of compromising pictures

On Sunday, Jordan lamented the media’s response to the apparent scandal, since the discovery of the laptop and its apparent materials were first published by the New York Post earlier this month.

Much of the coverage since has been focused on concerns that the laptop its tied to a Russian disinformation campaign, Jordan said.

Former intelligence officials have said there are hallmarks of Kremlin involvement, though National Intelligence Director John Ratcliffe said last month that no concrete evidence has yet emerged to support such an idea.

Jordan complained that the media is not doing more to press Biden on the controversy.

‘Why won’t the press be asking that fundamental question, that basic question, Mr. Biden, are these actually accurate? Is this Hunter Biden’s laptop? And, in fact, are you ‘the big guy?’ They won’t ask him that question, but the American people know those facts are true,’ he told Fox.

Appearing alongside Jordan on the Fox’s Sunday Morning Features was House Judiciary Committee Ranking Member Rep. Doug Collins.

‘What is amazing to me is the Biden campaign and their willing accomplices in the media have never denied the authenticity of these documents,’ Collins added. ‘They never tried to attack these documents, they just give broad, sweeping arguments saying “Oh, it’s not real.”’

He then voiced why he believe the Hunter Biden emails should be of ‘concern’ to the American public.

‘He’s [Joe Biden is] asking to be put in the most powerful chair in the world, the president of the United States,’ Collins said. ‘And these are the kind of deals he did as vice president. Everybody should be scared to death of this.’

Appearing alongside Jordan on the Fox’s Sunday Morning Features was House Judiciary Committee Ranking Member Rep. Doug Collins (right), who said: ‘What is amazing to me is the Biden campaign and their willing accomplices in the media have never denied the authenticity of these documents’

On Saturday night, Hunter’s alleged sex tapes and images showing him using drugs and engaging in sexual acts with several women were uploaded to a Chinese digital video platform linked to former Trump adviser Steve Bannon.

The videos and images appeared to be uploaded by a single user on GTV, which is a subsidiary of GTV Media Group, founded by Bannon and Chinese billionaire Guo Wengui in April 2020.

It’s not clear if the footage came from Biden’s alleged ‘laptop from hell’, but some images appear to be from a third party laptop.

One of the uploaded videos accused Joe Biden of being controlled by China saying: ‘US presidential candidate Joe Biden is 100% controlled by the Chinese Communist Party as one of the most successful political instances of the BGY program.’

‘He is also a target of the CCP’s 3F plan, which aims to “fall, fail, and fell,” to weaken, destroy and kill America!’ the clip says, according to the Washington Examiner.

The footage has also been censored on Reddit. There does not appear to be any confirmation that the footage or images are legitimate.