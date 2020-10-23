Daily News

Residents break into warehouse in Ilorin, cart away COVID-19 palliatives

Ilorin, the capital of Kwara State, was in disarray on Friday evening after hundreds of residents broke into the warehouse housing food items stored for distribution as COVID-19 palliatives.

The warehouse is located around the Ilorin International Airport, opposite Oando filling station.

Video footages and pictures obtained by PREMIUM TIMES show people stealing food items like noodles, spaghetti, rice, sugar and garri.

People used motorcycles and buses to transport looted items from the warehouse to their respective homes.

This comes a day after a similar incident occurred in Lagos and a few hours after the same happened in Osun State.

Telephone calls put across to the spokespersons of the Kwara State Governor and the police command in the state were not immediately responded to.

