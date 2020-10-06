Residents ignore explosion threat, scoop fuel from fallen tanker in Lagos

By Bose Adelaja

There was palpable fear Tuesday, in Igborosun, along Aso-Odo Road, area of Badagry, Lagos, as some residents defied possible explosion to scoop petroleum product from the scene of a fallen tanker.

The incident reportedly occurred in the morning as the tanker laden with 33,000 litres petrol tanker overturned and fell on the road.

Eyewitness account said despite the presence of security operatives in the area, the residents scooping the fuel continued unabated.

However, the Chief Executive Officer, Lagos State Emergency Management Agency LASEMA, Dr Olufemi Oke Osanyintolu said the agency’s attention has been drawn to the incident and emergency response plan has been activated.

He urged members of the public to be law abiding saying, “our attention has been brought to the tanker incident along Aso-Odo Road, Badagry. Emergency response plan has been activated.

“Members of the public are cautioned to cooperate with responders and to keep away from the scene and refrain from scooping petrol as this could cause a secondary incident,”

At press time, the content was being discharged into another truck while the rate of scooping has reduced.

Vanguard News Nigeria.