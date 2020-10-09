Residents lament as flood ravages Ekiti community

By Rasaq Ibrahim, Ado-Ekiti

Many residents of Ilawe-Ekiti in Ekiti South West Local Government Area of Ekiti have counted their losses following Thursday’s heavy downpour that wreaked havoc in the town.

The rainfall, which lasted for about five hours, left many residents homeless as their houses were submerged by the accompanying flood.

Property worth millions, including residential buildings, business centres, places of worship, farms, vehicles, and goods were destroyed by the flood.

Some of the neighbourhoods affected include Oke Ibedo, Iro, Ijuku, Araromi, Adin, Oke Emo, Afuremu, Irorin, Okepa, and Aaye.

The fence of the Alawe’s palace was also pulled down by the rampaging flood.

Many of the affected residents, who narrated their ordeals, described the flood as unprecedented.

They called on the State Government to save their lives and businesses with support in cash and kind to put the pieces of their lives together.

The Alawe, Oba Alabi, who described the disaster as the first in the history of the town, sought the intervention of the local and state government for the flood victims.

Oba Alabi said: “This has not happened in this town before and we pray it doesn’t happen again. We express our appreciation to the state government for their prompt response, we thank out Deputy Governor for this visit.”

The monarch, who is also the Chairman of, Council of Traditional Rulers in Ekiti State, blamed the flood incidence on lack of drainage and good layout in some streets.

Deputy Governor, Otunba Bisi Egbeyemi, assured the government will assist victims of the flood.

He spoke during an on-the-spot visit to the town to assess the level of damage done by the flood caused by the continuous downpour.

According to a statement by his Special Assistant (Media), Odunayo Ogunmola, the Deputy Governor directed the State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA) to commence immediate documentation of victims with a view to assisting them to cushion the effect of the loss.

Egbeyemi, who described the damage done by the downpour as disheartening, sympathised with the affected residents and promised of prompt government’s interventions.

The Deputy Governor directed the Chairman of Ekiti Southwest Local Government, Mr. Amire Kolade, to assess other parts of the town affected and report back to his office for further actions.