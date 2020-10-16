Rest in peace: Protesters organise candle night for #EndSARS fallen heroes

Victor Ogunyinka

As the heat of the #EndSARS #EndSWAT protests continue to spread across the length and breadth of Nigeria, protesting youths have organised a candle night procession for fallen heroes of the protest.

Several lives have been lost in the course of making their voices heard during the protest.

Some who also lost their lives to police brutality, before the protests were also celebrated.

For the beds that now lie empty, for the families that will never remain the same, for all victims of SARS and a failed government…rest in peace 🕯️💔. pic.twitter.com/3W6p0BByy9 — LazyBookJunkie (@LazyBookJunkie) October 16, 2020

Love and lights to the victims of police brutality… May your souls Rest In Peace. #EndSARS pic.twitter.com/h2E2vA0kF9 — IDRIS ELBA #EndSARS ✊ (@Oficial_Elba) October 16, 2020

You’ve all died on the right path and we will never forget your names 😭😭😭



Rest In Peace our Fallen Heroes as we continue the fight #EndSARS #candlenight pic.twitter.com/MHlaYFHXNm — No.1 Online Protester™#EndSARS ✊ (@beloved9ty) October 16, 2020

This is loud!! May the Souls of our Fallen Soldiers Rest In Peace 🙏🇳🇬 #EndSARS pic.twitter.com/7AADILyW3Q — Mohammed Jammal (@whitenigerian) October 16, 2020

Rest in Peace to all those who have fallen.



🕯️🕯️🕯️🕯️🕯️🕯️🕯️🕯️🕯️🕯️🕯️🕯️🕯️🕯️🕯️🕯️🕯️🕯️🕯️🕯️🕯️🕯️🕯️🕯️🕯️🕯️🕯️🕯️🕯️🕯️🕯️🕯️🕯️🕯️🕯️🕯️🕯️🕯️🕯️🕯️🕯️🕯️🕯️🕯️🕯️🕯️🕯️🕯️🕯️🕯️🕯️🕯️🕯️🕯️🕯️🕯️🕯️🕯️🕯️🕯️🕯️🕯️🕯️🕯️🕯️🕯️🕯️🕯️🕯️🕯️🕯️🕯️#EndSARS pic.twitter.com/fQ0duHf05m — Analyst (@stillTheAnalyst) October 16, 2020

Rest in peace to every one that died for this cause… We promise to #EndSARS



Rt let their souls be rest assured in peace! pic.twitter.com/iVVkDbBSpG — davvyd moore #EndSARS (@davvydmoore) October 16, 2020

Protesters In Port Harcourt And Across The Country Hold Candlelight Service #candlenight For Those #KilledBySARS @PoliceNG. May The Souls Of Everyone Lost To Police Brutality Rest In Peace. 💔 #EndPoliceBrutality #EndSWATNow#ReformTheNigeriaPolice #EndSARS pic.twitter.com/fz2BeTWpi3 — Somto Okonkwo (@MrSomtoOkonkwo) October 16, 2020

Our fallen heroes of #endSARS… Rest in peace. 🕯🕯🕯🕯🕯 pic.twitter.com/I0ee1j4Sj3 — Adetutu Balogun, MBA (@Tutsy22) October 16, 2020

We’re sorry Nigeria failed you all.



Continue to rest in peace our fallen Heroes.



💔💔💔#EndSARS pic.twitter.com/KZBk42VmlW — Olatunbosunmomi (@bhorsun0507) October 16, 2020

Vanguard