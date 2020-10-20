‘Restructure Nigeria now’

Our Reporter

PRESIDENT Muhammadu Buhari has been urged to ensure that Nigeria is restructured.

This call was made in Lagos by Yoruba groups, led by the umbrella body of self-determination groups, the Coalition of Oodua Self-determination Groups (COSEG ), at an intra-ethnic nationality round-table where the state of the nation was discussed.

The groups said restructuring was the solution to the problems being experienced in the country.

Besides COSEG, other groups that participated at the parley included Yoruba Oodua Movement (YOM), Yoruba Fellowship for Good Governance (YFGG), Oodua Renaissance Movement (ORM) and Yoruba Collectives.

A communiqué by the chairmen of the groups, Comrades Dayo Ogunlana and Lanre Owoshen, said COSEG and others enjoined President Buhari to liaise with the leadership of the National Assembly to convoke a national conference where restructuring of the country will be discussed.