‘Restructuring, not disintegration, is the answer’

The President of Egbe Omo Yoruba in North America, Odimayo Akindutire, says restructuring, not disintegration, is the solution to the challenges confronting the country.

EGBE Omo Yoruba North America has always believed in the Nigeria experiment, we have expressed in countless times what we believe. We have in many stages of transition of administrations in Nigeria stated our stand for what is right, and what is wrong, and what we desire for Yoruba people. Our vision has unequivocally based on the justice, equality, and true freedom where every Nigerian can aspire to become whatever they are capable of becoming without fear or intimidation from any fellow Nigerian.

As we reflect on the successes of Nigeria, the challenges, many opportunities that were gainfully used and those wasted, and the anticipated future problems, we call on all Nigerians to celebrate our founding fathers, and the heroes who shed their blood for the freedom of Nigeria. Nigerians should celebrate those who sacrificed their lives for the democracy we enjoy toady. We should remember that a nation cannot be independent without an enduring democracy.

Egbe is aware of the past and current agitations for Yoruba restructuring, and the independence of Oduduwa Nation. The only way Yoruba can gain freedom or independence is conducting herself in peaceful manner, including strategic exit plan that will be in ink, and not on the spaces in social media platforms. Freedom will not be possible with the division among leaders of Yoruba.

It can be won only when every stakeholder among Yoruba leaders, sons, and daughters are united with a common purpose that is rooted in common ideology and narration.

As we celebrate 60th independence anniversary in Nigeria, Egbe Omo Yoruba North America stands by the vision enshrined in the Yoruba agenda. We will continue to seek collaboration from Yoruba leaders, the national and south western regional governments to provide platform for true dialogue for the genuine process toward restructuring Nigeria. At the same token, we call on all Yoruba to remain peaceful and allow communication, collaboration, and cooperation to take its cause for the Yoruba to exhaust all necessary legal and constitutional means for the cause that we passionately believe in. Now is the time to push for restructuring of Nigeria without fear or intimidation from any quarter.

Egbe participated in the declaration that revalidate Yoruba Agenda. This declaration till date is active and being promoted by Yoruba Summit Group (Associations of All Yoruba, including Egbe, that produced the document in Ibadan). The Yoruba agenda and Ibadan declaration has plan for the restructuring of Nigeria.

It includes caveat that, “if we are not able to secure restructuring/autonomy, then Yoruba should opt out of Nigeria.”

The document plans for restructuring/autonomy is what Egbe is pursuing. As the “Agenda” states, “our eyes is not off opting out of Nigeria, but we have to sit down and craft it out and do it with what Yoruba is known for – “Arojinle” – Because yoruba are not cowards.

We implore Egbe’s member-chapter across United States, Yoruba in Diaspora, and National Executive Council members of Egbe to sit down and fashion out peaceful dialogue and collaborations for the on-going agitations for Oduduwa Nation in Nigeria. We must have a concrete plan.

We do not see anything wrong at this auspicious time in history of Nigeria that individuals should join protest (s) against perceived inequality, mass killing, kidnapping, and massive injustices in Nigeria.

In considering the delicate and fragile democratic experiment Nigeria is witnessing, now is the time to harken to the voices of reasoning that are coming from different personalities without regards to their political leanings. Though there may be cracks in the project known as Nigeria, staying with proper devolution of power will go a long way in cementing the cracks. Our ultimate fight and submission should always focus on a synergy that would help put Yoruba people in ONE Government within Nigeria, if possible, and outside if necessary.

Quoting from the recent statement of one of the architects of Yoruba agenda, Chief Bisi Akande, the former Governor of Osun Sate who said, “Those agitating for the Yoruba nation [now] should have a rethink. This country must remain united to save it from war. Yoruba will be in war for another 100 years if Nigeria is allowed to break.” He also cautioned that “some Nigerians are talking about breaking because of difficulties, they didn’t know that a man who cannot endure will collapse and die.”