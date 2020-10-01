Results Show Laycon Defeated Erica All The Time They Were Up For Eviction Together

Consolidated results of voting published by the organisers of Big Brother Naija reality TV show on Thursday showed that the race for the top prize between Laycon and Erica Nlewedim, who many said could have won, was not really close.

Erica was disqualified from the show after three strikes – her last strike came after raining a barrage of insults on Laycon and for the violation of other house rules.

DStv said more than 900 million votes were recorded during the 10 weeks the show lasted.

Laycon eventually won the show’s top prize, which included N30 million cash prize, a luxury two-bedroom flat, an Innoson SUV and others.

He beat other finalists – Dorathy, Nengi, Neo and Vee – in the last round of voting, amassing a total of 60% of the votes.

Results published on Africa Magic website showed that Laycon did not just win the final round. He was top every time he was up for eviction, including the weeks he was up for eviction with Erica. Both of them had a chummy relationship which later turned sour.

In the first round of voting, Laycon got 24.28% of the votes, beating Erica who got 15.60% by 8.68%.

The gap further widened to 10.35% in the second round of voting with Laycon topping the poll with 26.55% and Erica trailing in the second place with 16.20%

In the fourth round of voting when they were both nominated for eviction again, Erica cut slightly into Laycon’s dominance but nothing enough to give the eventual winner headache. In that round, Laycon got 25.06% of the votes while Erica 17.28%, a difference of 7.78%.

In the fifth round which was the last time they were both nominated for eviction, Laycon widened the gap with 8.88% by topping the vote with 24.97%, with Erica scoring 16.09% of the votes.

The published result will possibly end the debate on social media on whether Erica could have snatched the prizes away from Laycon.