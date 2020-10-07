Retired engineer creates Disney-style theme park for his grandchildren

By Andrew Court For Dailymail.com

With Disneyland still closed to the public amid the coronavirus pandemic, one California family is enjoying a very impressive substitute.

Grandfather Steve Dobbs has constructed his own miniature theme park in the backyard of his Fullerton home so that his grandchildren can experience the kind of magic that’s usually found at the ‘Happiest Place on Earth’.

Named ‘Dobbsland’, the mini theme park features its own Main Street USA, a Sleeping Princess Castle and a Madderhorn roller coaster.

Dobbs, who is a retired Boeing engineer, first began working on the theme park about a decade ago, creating a Pirates of the Caribbean themed ride for his oldest grandchildren.

Those kids are now in their late teens, but Dobbs has continued construction of the park for their younger siblings and cousins, and it has become a special place for the entire family to gather amid the coronavirus lockdown.

Dobbs and his 10-year-old granddaughter Ruby spent some of the shutdown period working on the theme park’s latest attraction – ‘Safari Ride’.

‘The whole thing was her idea,’ Dobbs proudly told San Francisco Gate on Tuesday.

‘I helped her, but she designed it on the computer, with the animation and everything.’

The ride consists of a mechanized sled that stops at various stations created to look like exotic parts of the world.

Together, the grandfather and granddaughter constructed an ‘African Savanna’ scene, an ‘Alaskan Wilderness’ scene, and a ‘South East Asian Jungle Ruins’ scene, complete with fake snake designed on a 3-D printer.

The theme park helps the young children learn real life skills in addition to stimulating their imaginations.

‘Everything they do, it’s part of their education,’ Dobbs stated.

Dobbs currently teaches part-time at Cal Poly Pomona, and his students have also been involved in the construction of his theme park.

The Madderhorn roller coaster – which goes up to 12 mph – was a senior project for nine students at the school.

In order to made sure it met compliance, Dobbs hired the same engineering team that approves Disney rides to come and give it the tick of approval.

‘I said to them, you’d better make it safe, because my grandkids are going to be riding it!’ he stated.

As the coronavirus pandemic stretches on, the real Disneyland remains closed, much to the disappointment of millions of American children.

But for Dobbs’ lucky grandkids, his theme park remains very much open – and a new attraction is already in the works.

Opening soon at Dobbsland is a ‘Harry Potter Quidditch zipline ride’, which will see riders attempt to throw a golden snitch through a moving target as they zip along in mid-air.