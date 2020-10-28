return-looted-properties-or-face-the-law,-police-tell-taraba-residents

A Logo of the Nigerian Police Force

The Taraba Police Command has given residents who looted items in the state up to October 31st to return stolen properties or face the full wrath of the law.

In a statement, the Commissioner of Police, Ahmed Azare, noted that the police will embark on the recovery and arrest of individuals or groups in the custody of looted properties.

He said the move is to identify looters as well as buyers of such property in its determination to prosecute offenders.

He urged residents to identify and report to the police any person(s) reasonably suspected to be in possession of such property.