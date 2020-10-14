REVEALED: The Real Reasons Behind Police Brutality and Extortion

On October 8 2020, Nigerian citizens began a protest tagged EndSARS which has kicked against police brutality and extra judicial killings by operatives of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad.

This protest which was heralded by youths of the Nation and led by several prominent personalities such as Amina Yesufu, Folarin Falana (Falz),Deji Adeyanju, Wizkid, Davido, Phyno, Flavour, Runtown etc on both National and international fronts, are still ongoing in major cities across the country and have attracted international mainstream media attention.

The protesters made five major demands on the Nigerian government:

Immediate release of all arrested protesters

Justice for all deceased victims of police brutality and appropriate compensations for their families.

Set up an independent body to oversee the investigation and prosecution of all reported police misconduct within a period of 10 days

In-line with the new police act, carry out psychological evaluation and retaining of all disbanded SARS before they can deployed, this should be verified by an independent body.

The government should increase police salary and they should adequately compensated for protecting lives and property of the citizens.

As a rejoinder to this, a lot of brows have been raised concerning the salary scale of officials of the Nigerian Police Force which is perceived as one of the major causes of their excesses and extortions.

Frontline protesters have spoken on this issue and compared salaries of the Nigerian Police to that of police officials in other countries.

A prominent activist who pleaded anonymity said,

“Don’t End SARS alone; Increase Police Salary,

“No policeman can send his children to school abroad but civil servants and politicians can do it conveniently,

“Salaries of political appointees in Nigeria is triple the amount earned by police officers who have been in service for over 25 years,

“The salary of a 34-year-old Senator or House of Rep member is more than that of the IGP who has been in service for the past 30 years,

“The police are the least paid public officers in Nigeria. They are human beings like us; treat them with dignity and respect. Increase their salaries. They too have families like President Buhari, Governors, and Ministers.

Salary Scale of the Nigerian Police

Police Recruit’s salary per month is N9,019.42 and his salary per annum is N108,233 Constable Grade Level 03’s salary per month is N43, 293.80 and his annual salary is N519,525.6 Constable Grade Level 10’s Salary per month is N51,113.59 and his annual salary is N613,363.08 Corporal On Grade 04 (1)’s Salary per month is N44,715.53 and his Annual Salary is N536,586.36 Corporal On Grade Level 04 (10)’s Salary per month is N51,113.59 and his Annual Salary is N613,365.08 Sergeant On Grade 05 (step1)’s Salary per month is N48,540.88 and his Annual Salary is N582,490.56 Sergeant On Grade 05 (step 10)’s Salary per month is N55,973.84 and his Annual Salary is N671,686.08 Sergeant Major On Grade 06 (step 1)’s Salary per month is N55,144.81 and his Annual Salary is N661,737.72 Sergeant Major On Grade 06 (step 10)’s Salary per month is N62,204.88 and his Annual Salary is N746,458.56 Cadet Inspector On Grade Level 07 (step1)’s Salary per month is N73,231.51 and his Annual Salary is N878,778.12 Cadet Inspector On Grade 07 (step10)’s Salary per month is N87,135.70 and his Annual Salary is N1,045,628.4 Assistant Superintendent Of Police On Grade 08 (step1)’s Salary per month is N127,604.68 and his Annual Salary is N1,531,256.16 Assistant Superintendent Of Police On Grade 08 (step10)’s Salary per month is N144,152.07 and his Annual Salary is N1,729,824.84 Assistant Superintendent Of Police On Grade 09 (step1)’s Salary per month is N136, 616.06 and his Annual Salary is N1,639,392.72 Assistant Superintendent Of Police On Grade 09 (step10)’s Salary per month is N156,318.39 and his Annual Salary isN1,875,820.68 Deputy Superintendent Of Police On Grade 10 (step1)’s Salary per month is N148,733.29 and his Annual Salary is N1,784,799.48 Deputy Superintendent Of Police on Grade 10 (step10)’s Salary per month is N170,399.69 and his Annual Salary is N2,044,796.28 Superintendent Of Police On Grade 11 (step1)’s Salary per month is N161,478.29 and his Annual Salary is N1,937,739.48 Superintendent Of Police On Grade 11 (step 10)’s Salary per month is N187,616.69 amd his Annual Salary is N2,251400.28 Chief Of Superintendent Of Police on Grade 12 (step1)’s Salary per month is N172,089.06 and his Annual Salary is N2,065,068.72 Chief Of Superintendent Of Police On Grade 12 (step 8)’s Salary per month is N199,723.96 and his Annual Salary is N2,396,687.52 Assistant Commissioner Of Police Grade 13 (step1)’s Salary per month is N183,185.73 and his Annual Salary is N2,198,228.76. Assistant Commissioner Of Police Grade 13 (step10)’s Salary per month is N212,938.16 and his Annual Salary is N2,555,257.92 Deputy Commissioner Of Police On Grade 14 (step1)’s Salary per month is N242,715.65 and his Annual Salary is N2,912,587.8 Deputy Commissioner Of Police On Grade 14 (step7)’s Salary per month is N278,852.79 and his Annual Salary is N3,346,233.48 Commissioner Of Police on Grade 15 (step1)’s Salary per month is N266,777.79 and his Annual Salary is N3,201,333.48 Commissioner Of Police on Grade 15 (step 6)’s Salary per month is N302,970.47 and his Annual SalaryisN3,635,645.64 Assistant Inspector General Of Police’s Salary per month is N499,751.87 and his Annual Salary is N5,997,022.44. Deputy Inspector General Of Police’s Salary per month is N546,572.73 and his Annual Salary is N6,558,872.76. Inspector General Of Police, (IGP) is the highest ranked officer in the Nigeria Police Force. His office is more or less a political appointment. He is appointed by the president and the president is also free to sack him any time he wants. His Salary per month amounts to N711,498, while his Annual Salary is N8,537,976.

There are more than 2,000 police stations spread all over Nigeria for easy reach. The head of the Police in Nigeria is the IGP and his salary is the highest in the Nigeria Police Force.

Police Salaries in Some Other Countries:

Canada: The average salary for a police officer in Canada is over $100,000 a year. An entry level constable will make $50,000 at the start and after 3 years of service it will jump to $82,000 a year. A corporal makes between $86,000 – $90,000, sergeant $95,000 – $98,000, Inspector $126,000 and superintendent $140,000. Switzerland: A police officer based in Zurich earns a monthly salary of CHF 5,600 (CHF 67,200 a year)

USA: The median average salary for police and sheriff patrol officers in the United States is around $60,000. This amount varies depending on the state one is employed in and level of experience. Some of the highest paying states are New York (Average – $103,000 Entry level $62,000), California (Average: $102,000 Entry Level: $80,000), New Jersey (Average $100,000 Entry Level $53,000)

United Kingdom: The starting salary for the police constables in England, Wales and Northern Ireland is between 19,400 pds and 23,000 pds. In around 7 years it rises to around 38300pds. Typical salaries with several years of experience is £36,900pds – £42,000 for a sergeant; £47,730 to £51,771 for inspector; and £52,830 to £55,005 for chief inspector. Australia: Training salaries vary between AU$36,000 – AU$52,000 a year while Constable starting salaries range between AU$54,000 – AU$66,000. Overtime hours can cause a huge rise in their pay. France: The average salary for police officers in France is around $43,000 a year. Entry level salary is around $35,000 while senior level averages around $57,000

The main duty of the Nigeria Police Force is to enforce the law in Nigeria and these officers are being paid with tax payers’ money. They are therefore responsible to the members of the general public and must do their jobs to ensure money being paid is not a waste.

As at today, the Nigeria Police Force has a total number of 371,800 men and able bodied officers and they are distributed among the several departments of the force, which are located in different states across Nigeria. The Nigeria police started its operations in 1930, but it was under the colonial masters then. The security outfit has 36 commands spread across different states of the nation.

