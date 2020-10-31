richard-mofe-damijo:-eyes-on-60th-birthday-bash





Veteran Nollywood actor, Richard Mofe Damijo (RMD) is one of the pioneers of the movie industry in Nigeria, having spent over three decades in the industry and featured in blockbuster movies before taking a break to serve his people in Delta State.

Interestingly, in 2007 when he was appointed Special Adviser on Culture and Tourism to former Delta State Governor, Dr. Emmanuel Uduaghan, and later as Culture and Tourism Commissioner, many of his fans had feared that politics would make his lifestyle quotient take a decline. But it did not. Films, politics, or fashion, nobody can outdo Eyimofe Damijo. He has range, versatility, and good taste.

Presently the 59-year-old style icon is on cloud nine, feeling cool and looking forward to his 60th birthday celebration, which holds next year on July 6. According to close sources, the celebration will likely hold in Lagos and his country home Delta State, Asaba, the state capital to be precise. His lavish 50th birthday held almost 10 years ago is a reference point. He showed what hospitality was all about as he treated guests to a classy display of affluence. The caliber of guests that turned up clearly attested to his genial nature. He spared no expense to make the day a never-to-be-forgotten one. It was an evening of good menu and an infectious atmosphere of camaraderie by those who attended. It was another moment of jollity and conviviality at the auditorium of Household of God, Oregun, Lagos. The occasion, which witnessed the influx of top socialites had both the old and new friends of the ex-Commissioner from all sectors of the economy in attendance. His principal at the time, former Governor, Dr. Uduaghan was present at the event. He took time to narrate RMD’s experiences, his travails and victories in government in what one could call a verbal autobiography in an inspiring and emotion-laden tone. There is no denying that RMD‘s story is thus a worthy of emulation to many at the party arena.

So his 60th birthday soiree will not be exceptional as RMD will treat his family, friends and well wishers to a feast. A prolific actor with an enviable track record in the world of film and theatre, RMD is an accomplished family man who is a proud father of five kids – three sons and two daughters. Judging from the family photos he puts up, the family shares a strong bond.

Married to Jumobi Adegbesan, a former On-Air-Personality with African Independent Television (AIT), Jumobi has been a fulcrum of support to the success of RMD after he lost his first wife, May Ellen Ezekiel in 1996. Jumobi and RMD are known to grace social parties together but keep their marriage off social media, which is one of the reasons adduced to the success of their 19-year-old union. It is said that Jumobi had long resolved to stay off the limelight for her husband and to face the home front. Little wonder, she has over the years built a wonderful family with her famous actor-husband in addition to achieving immense success in the business and corporate world since leaving Daar Communications.

