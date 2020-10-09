Rick Moranis, 67, goes for a walk after NYC attack

By Tim Stickings For Dailymail.com

Published: 05:50 EDT, 9 October 2020 | Updated: 05:52 EDT, 9 October 2020

Rick Moranis was spotted out for a walk in New York City on Thursday a week after he was randomly punched in the head on a sidewalk near Central Park.

The 5ft 5in Ghostbusters star, 67, wore a surgical mask and a baseball cap and had headphones in his ears as he walked in a neighborhood decked out with reward posters, as the search for his attacker goes on.

Footage released by the NYPD showed a man wearing an ‘I Love NY’ hoodie punching Moranis in the head before fleeing the scene by foot on October 1.

Rick Moranis was spotted out for a walk in New York City on Thursday a week after he was randomly punched in the face on a sidewalk near Central Park

The 5ft 5in Moranis looked preoccupied and glanced around him as he stepped out seven days after the unprovoked attack

Moranis had previously emerged from his Upper West Side home on Wednesday to buy groceries at Trader Joe’s.

On Thursday he was joined by a woman, possibly one of his two adult daughters Rachel and Mitchell.

The attack a week earlier happened just a few blocks from the Central Park West apartment building where Moranis’ character lived in Ghostbusters.

Police described the incident as a ‘random unprovoked assault’, which left the Canadian actor with pain in his head, back, neck and hip.

Moranis took himself to the hospital and later went to a police station to report the assault, which took place around 7.30am on Thursday morning.

Moranis walked in a neighborhood decked out with reward posters with pictures of his attacker, as the search for his attacker goes on a week after the unprovoked assault

Moranis, pictured on Thursday, was attacked just a few blocks from the Central Park West apartment building where his ‘ character lived in Ghostbusters

A day after the attack, his representative Troy Bailey said Moranis was doing ‘fine but grateful for everyone’s thoughts and well wishes’.

Surveillance video showed the attacker, wearing a black I Love NY sweatshirt and a backpack, hitting Moranis and knocking him to the ground.

The NYPD is offering a $2,500 reward for any information that leads to the arrest of the suspect, who fled the scene on foot.

Moranis shot to fame in the 1980s as a star of the sketch comedy series Second City Television, before landing roles in blockbuster movies like Ghostbusters, Spaceballs and Honey I Shrunk the Kids.

The original Honey, I Shrunk the Kids was so successful that Moranis returned for sequel Honey, I Blew Up The Kid in 1992.

He completed the trilogy with straight-to-video sequel Honey, We Shrunk Ourselves in 1997 which was his last on-camera role before his hiatus.

NYPD is offering a $2,500 award for any information that leads to the arrest of the suspect (pictured), who fled the scene on foot

Moranis, pictured in 1994, shot to fame in the 1980s but later put acting aside to focus on raising his two children

Moranis put acting aside in the late 1990s to focus on raising his children, whose mother Ann died of cancer in 1991, but has made occasional appearances since.

He told USA Today in 2005: ‘As a single parent and I just found that it was too difficult to manage to raise my kids and to do the traveling involved in making movies.

‘So I took a little bit of a break. And the little bit of a break turned into a longer break, and then I found that I really didn’t miss it.’

His few projects in recent years include voice work for the the 2003 film Brother Bear and the TV series The Animated Adventures Of Bob & Doug McKenzie.

In February 2020, it emerged that Moranis would be reprising his role as Wayne Szalinski in Shrunk, a new sequel in the Honey, I Shrunk the Kids series, marking his first live-action appearance in 23 years.

The premise of the film centers around Szalinski’s now grown-up son, portrayed by Frozen star Josh Gad, who repeats the same mistake of shrinking his own children.