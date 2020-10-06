Rihanna apologizes to using song with sacred Muslim texts in show

By Christine Rendon and Latoya Gayle For Mailonline

Rihanna has apologized to the ‘Muslim community’ for using a song featuring sacred Islamic texts as a soundtrack to her racy Savage x Fenty lingerie show.

The singer, 32, sparked outrage after video of the fashion show was released on Amazon Prime, which included a song featuring a narration of the sacred Hadith.

Rihanna said she was ‘incredibly disheartened’ knowing she had hurt ‘many of our Muslim brothers and sisters’, and called use of the controversial song ‘completely irresponsible.’

In a statement posted to her Instagram stories on Tuesday, Rihanna issued an apology to those offended by the soundtrack.

‘I’d like to thank the Muslim community for pointing out a huge oversight that was unintentionally offensive in our savage x fenty show,’ Rihanna posted.

‘I would more importantly like to apologize to you for this honest, yet careless mistake. We understand that we have hurt many of our Muslim brothers and sisters, and I’m incredibly disheartened by this!

‘I do not play with any kind of disrespect toward God or any religion and therefore the use of the song in our project was completely irresponsible! Moving forward we will make sure nothing like this ever happens again. Thank you for your forgiveness and understanding.’

Fans were left outraged after learning Rihanna had chosen to include a track featuring a narration of the sacred Hadith in her show, the song Doom by London producer Coucou Chloe.

In Islam, Hadiths are sacred texts that are believed to have been spoken and actions conducted by the Prophet Muhammad during his lifetime.

Muslims usually use Hadiths alongside the Quran, which is the word of God for guidance in their lives.

The Hadith featured in Doom speaks about the day of judgement and the return of Jesus.

Models at the Savage x Fenty show danced along to the controversial song sped up, making the Hadith difficult to decipher, while wearing Rihanna’s latest lingerie designs.

Celebrity appearances in the show included Miguel, Lizzo, Bella Hadid, Demi Moore and Cara Delevigne.

Thousands of Rihanna fans from varying religious backgrounds took to Twitter to urge her to remove the song from Amazon Prime recording and to apologise for offending Muslims.

Barbadian singer and businesswoman Rihanna, previously used the ‘Doom’ track for her Fenty X Puma show in 2017.

One person wrote: ‘As a Muslim I’m deeply offended this is beyond words… it’s shameful and pathetic. And all the non-Muslims defending the situation please learn to respect ALL RELIGIONS and perhaps find yourself some guts to speak on what’s wrong. @Rihanna’

Venting frustration, another said: ‘If you guys don’t know much about Islam (that is completely fine) A Hadith is the words/advice that our Prophet Mohammad (SAV) spoke and gave to people to educate them. It is very disrespectful to use it in a video of people dancing and even more in a lingerie show.

A third added: ‘Um? What? So because it’s Rihanna we’re gonna ignore how she’s done it repeatedly? So because it’s Rihanna, we’re going to ignore that she CLEARLY knew how disrespectful this was?

‘This woman dated a Muslim for years, you’re telling me she’s not aware? Please, shut up.

‘As a Muslim, no words can describe how disappointed I am with Rihanna for letting her models dance to Hadith. Hadith are the sacred words of our prophet, you can’t just use it for your lingerie show. Disgusting and extremely disrespectful,’ another wrote.