Rihanna, Lady Gaga, Others Make Forbes’ Richest Self-Made Women List

Beyonce, Rihanna and Lady Gaga

Forbes Magazine has released its annual list of America’s richest self-made entrepreneurs.

The list, which is in its sixth year features the 100 richest self-made entrepreneurs, executives and entertainers in the U.S.

On this year’s list, the women trailblazers are worth a collective $90 billion.

List members range in age from 23 (Kylie Jenner) to 94 (life sciences mogul Alice Schwartz).

Their fortunes were calculated using stock prices from September 11, 2020.

Roofing entrepreneur Diane Hendricks topped the list for a consecutive third time with a net worth of $8 billion, up from $7 billion a year ago.

Clinching number 2 is Judy Faulkner, who launched medical-records software firm Epic in 1979. She moves up from number 4 thanks to a $1.9 billion increase in net worth to a recent $5.5 billion.

Meg Whitman of eBay closes the top three with a net worth of $5 billion.

The list also features a number of top female musicians with Grammy award-winning superstar Rihanna coming in at number 3.

This is the Barbadian beauty’s first time on the list and she makes her debut with a net worth of $600 million, calculated using stock prices from September 11, 2020.

According to Forbes, her cosmetics line Fenty Beauty had over $600 million in sales in 2019, while her Savage x Fenty lingerie line raised $50 million from investors. Lastly, RiRi’s charitable Clara Lionel Foundation raised $22.5 million for COVID-19 relief.

Last year, Forbes named a then 31-year-old Rihanna the richest female musician in the world.

Rihanna’s rise to riches focuses not on her music sales or concert proceeds, but rather her savvy move into fashion and partnership with French luxury goods giant LVMH.

Other female musicians on the list included Madonna ($550 million), Celine Dion ($455 million), Beyoncé ($420 million), Barbra Streisand ($400 million), Taylor Swift ($365 million).

Another newcomer on the list is Lady Gaga with a net worth of $150 million. Although her planned worldwide tour this year to promote her sixth studio album, Chromatica, was canceled in response to the pandemic, she still made the cut. Gaga who launched a cosmetics line, Haus Laboratories, in September 2019 may see her fortunes rise even further. Thanks to her critically-acclaimed role in the 2018 movie A Star Is Born, Gaga is reportedly being eyed for a role in an upcoming Marvel movie, which could provide another hefty stream of income.

Singer and actress Jennifer Lopez also came in on the list with $150 million.