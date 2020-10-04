Rihanna Praised For Promoting Plus-size Men With Savage X Fenty

Rihanna | Image: Instagram/savagexfenty

Fans are praising Rihanna after the Barbadian singer made use of diverse male models in the promotion of her latest Savage X Fenty lingerie collection.

The 32-year-old singer on Friday premiered her Savage X Fenty Vol 2 lingerie fashion show on Amazon Prime Video. The star-studded show featured appearances by Normani, Paloma Elsesser, Bella Hadid, Cara Delevingne, Demi Moore, Laura Harrier, Lizzo and Willow Smith. The event also featured performances from Travis Scott, Rosalía, Bad Bunny, Ella Mai, Mustard and Roddy Ricch.

Fans were especially thrilled to see the new range of boxers modelled by plus-size male models when the menswear capsule collection dropped online.

“OKAY RIHANNA,” a Twitter user said in a post showing some of the plus-size models.

OKAY RIHANNA 👀 pic.twitter.com/kgDD7J24Bg — Big Birkin Ber (@amberellaaaa_) October 2, 2020

Another said: “Never in my adult life have I seen a male model that has a similar body to mine. I feel… almost emotional? Like I finally can buy something I saw and want and KNOW it was made for people like me in mind.”

One person pointed out that “these are what people look like!”

thank you rihanna!!! plus size representation is so important. these are what people look like! *chefs kiss* https://t.co/MWiAdAhLdQ — josiane🇷🇼🇬🇦 (@josianexnm) October 3, 2020

This is not the first time Rihanna is being praised for inclusivity. It has been a constant feature of her fashion campaigns and shows, as well as her beauty and skincare brands. Earlier this year they introduced a “gender-neutral” skincare line, marketed to men, women and nonbinary people together.

In an interview before the show premiered on Amazon Prime, Rihanna said: “When I imagine something, I imagine everyone I know and love being a part of it. I want to make stuff I can see on the people I know, and they come in all different shapes, sizes, races, and religions.

Image: Twitter/SavageXFenty

“Whether that comes from my household and my childhood, to the circle of family that I’ve created around me. I really care that they be a part of what I do.”

She added: “Inclusivity for me has always been something second nature. It’s not anything I really think about. I didn’t think it would be such a talking point after the fact. The only thing I could think about was including everyone.”