rinu,-majekodunmi-selected-to-join-lagos-judicial-panel-on-#endsars

Rinu Oduala and Majekodunmi Temitope, two Nigerian youths who have been at the forefront of the fight against police brutality and extrajudicial killings in the country, have been selected to join the Lagos Judicial Panel on SARS.

The Lagos State Governor, Babjide Sanwo-Olu announced this on Tuesday.

According to the governor, this forms part of the government’s commitment to justice and compensation for victims of police brutality.

Well done to the youths in Lagos for coming together to select Rinu Oduala & Majekodunmi Temitope to join the Lagos Judicial Panel On SARS as part of our commitment to justice and compensation for victims of Police brutality. Proceedings are public, follow @LagosSarsPanel pic.twitter.com/9cNTWgaZGq — Babajide Sanwo-Olu (@jidesanwoolu) October 27, 2020

The panel is also expected to bring justice for victims of last Tuesday’s shootings at the Lekki Toll Gate, which has been one of the major converging points of the #EndSARS protests.

Meetings are expected to hold on Tuesdays, Fridays and Saturdays between 10:00 – 4:00 pm.

