rioters-hurl-fireworks-at-dc-police-and-smash-store-windows-during-second-night-of-protests

Rioters on Wednesday night hurled fireworks at police in Washington DC and smashed shop windows during a second night of protests over death of black man who died fleeing officers.

Karon Hylton, 20, died Monday after crashing into a car while being chased on a Revel scooter by police in DC. Police there say Hylton died after they saw him riding without a helmet last Friday. But the dad-of-one’s friend said: ‘They hit him in the back of his scooter and pushed him into the oncoming car.’

Footage from the city Wednesday also appeared to show some looters stealing an ATM machine from a Walgreens.

In Philadelphia the death of Walter Wallace Jr., 27, on Monday prompted protests and widespread vandalism; there was an overnight curfew in place Wednesday.

Police officers stand guard outside the 4th District Police Station in Washington DC during the second night of protest against the death of Karon Hylton on Wednesday.

Washington Metropolitan Police Department police officers shoot pepper spray at demonstrators outside of the fourth district police station in Washington, Wednesday. Hylton, 20, succumbed to his injuries on Monday after he was hit by a car while riding an electric scooter. Family members accused the police of causing the crash

Rioters on Wednesday night hurled fireworks at police in Washington DC; In DC police said several officers were injured outside the Fourth District Police Station Wednesday evening after projectiles were thrown at them

Police in Philadelphia said they were investigating after finding explosives inside a van in the city, ABC6 reports. Officers are said to have found propane tanks, torches and possible dynamite sticks.

In DC police said several officers were injured outside the Fourth District Police Station Wednesday evening after projectiles were thrown at them.

Clips shared online appeared to the moment some cops were hit by fireworks thrown at them by rioters. A Sunglass Hut in Georgetown looks to have had its windows smashed.

Footage from the city Wednesday also appeared to show some looters stealing an ATM machine from a Walgreens

In DC police said several officers were injured outside the Fourth District Police Station Wednesday evening after projectiles were thrown at them. Clips shared online appeared to the moment some cops were hit by fireworks thrown at then by rioters

Demonstrators gathered at the police station in protest over a fatal a crash involving a moped driver who died when he police were attempting to pull him over. The crash happened last Friday

Protesters raise their hands as police clear the area outside the 4th District Police Station on Wednesday

Philadelphia police fatally shot Walter Wallace Jr., 27, on Monday after he ignored orders to drop a knife. Wallace’s parents said the officers knew their son was in a mental health crisis because they had been to the family’s house three times that day.

In the days since, more than 90 people have been arrested and about 50 police officers injured in clashes with protesters and vandals, including the 1,000 or so who suddenly swarmed a shopping center Tuesday night, breaking windows and stealing merchandise. That scene erupted on the other side of the city, miles from Wallace’ neighborhood, where protests were underway.

The two officers each fired at least seven rounds — at least 14 total shots — but police could not say how many times Wallace was struck.

In video filmed by a bystander and posted on social media, officers could be seen yelling for Wallace to drop a knife. In the video, Wallace’s mother and at least one man followed Wallace, trying to get him to listen to officers, as he briskly walked across the street and between cars.

Wallace advanced toward the officers, who then fired several times, said police spokesperson Officer Tanya Little. Wallace’s mother could be seen screaming and throwing something at an officer after her son was shot and fell to the ground.

Karon Hylton, 20, left, died Monday after crashing into a car while being chased on a Revel scooter by police in DC. DC police say Hylton died after they saw him riding without a helmet last Friday. But the dad-of-one’s friend said: ‘They hit him in the back of his scooter and pushed him into the oncoming car.’ In Philadelphia the death of Walter Wallace Jr., 27, right, on Monday prompted protests and widespread vandalism; there was an overnight curfew in place Wednesday

City officials announced Wednesday they would enact a curfew in the city from 9 p.m. until 6 a.m., as business owners cleaned up damage from the melee and boarded up windows.

Mayor Jim Kenney told reporters the Pennsylvania National Guard would also be deployed to help protect property and assist the police. The first troops were expected Friday and Saturday.

The unrest started Monday evening, shortly after Wallace, 27, was killed, and set off protests elsewhere, including in Washington, D.C., the Brooklyn borough of New York City and Portland, where demonstrators held their hands in the shape of a ‘W’ in his honor.

In New York City 32 people were arrested Tuesday evening as violence spilled over into more US cities.

Washington Metropolitan Police Department police officers push back demonstrators outside of the fourth district police station in Washington, Wednesday

The scene in Philadelphia and DC resembled those in Minneapolis and other cities in recent months: a peaceful protest gives way after dark to looting and clashes with police

Demonstrators have been taking to the streets nationwide for months demanding an end to police brutality and systemic racism following the Memorial Day death of George Floyd. DC is pictured Wednesday

The scene in Philadelphia and DC resembled those in Minneapolis and other cities in recent months: a peaceful protest gives way after dark to looting and clashes with police.

The events have been leveraged for political purposes in the campaign for next Tuesday’s presidential election, with liberals arguing for racial justice and police reform while conservatives decry the chaos and property damage.

Demonstrators have been taking to the streets nationwide for months demanding an end to police brutality and systemic racism following the Memorial Day death of George Floyd.