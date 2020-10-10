Rivers approves reactivation of key health facilities

By Mike Odiegwu, Port Harcourt

The Rivers State Executive Council has approved the immediate reactivation of key health facilities to boost healthcare delivery in the state.

Some of the facilities according to a statement signed by the Commissioner for Information and Communications, Paulinus Nsirim, are the Kelsey Harrison Hospital and the Dental and Maxillofacial Hospital.

Nsirim said the decision was taken on Friday at the state executive council meeting presided over by Governor Nyesom Wike at Government House, Port Harcourt.

Nsirim said that work would commence at the facilities which had remained dormant for some time, for the overall benefit of Rivers people.

Also speaking, the Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Prof. Zacheaus Adangor, said council also approved a draft bill to give legal backing to buildings and facilities, which were earlier renamed after prominent sons of the state and those from other parts of the country.

He identified the buildings and facilities as, the former Produce House at Moscow Road, renamed Chief Emmanuel Aguma (JP) House; Waterlines House at Olu-Obasanjo Road, renamed Chief P.G. Warmate House and the Judges Quarters at Elelenwo Street in New GRA, renamed Emmanuel Chinwenwo Aguma SAN, Judges Quarters.

Others, he mentioned, are the Liberation Stadium, Elekahia which is renamed General Yakubu Gowon Stadium and the Old Aba Road also renamed General Yakubu Gowon Road. On his part, the State Commissioner for Education, Prof. Kaniye Ebeku said council also decided that the Real Madrid Football Academy would commence academic activities from December, 2020.

He said council directed that the Ministry of Education should liaise with the Special Adviser to the Governor on Real Madrid Football Academy to determine the number of teachers that would be needed in the school.