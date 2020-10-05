Rivers Commissioner under Amaechi dumps APC, returns to PDP

He came at the right time ― Wike

RIVERS State Health Commissioner under Governor Rotimi Amaechi’s administration, Dr Sampson Parker, has dumped the All Progressives Congress (APC) and returned to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Parker on Sunday joined the bandwagon exit of confidants of the Minister of Transportation from the APC back to PDP, moving with him teeming supporters at Okochiri, Okrika Local Government Area (LGA) of the state in an event witnessed by Governor Nyesom Wike.

The former health commissioner who described his U-turn as “homecoming to the PDP family” explained that his conscience and soul were at peace with his decision, pledging his loyalty to the PDP and Governor Wike who he lauded for his developmental strides in Krikese Kingdom.

Wike in his remarks on the occasion said, “Dr Parker was one of those God used alongside some of us to bring Amaechi in as Governor of Rivers State in 2007. We thought from that time, everybody will be united, but we didn’t know some persons had different plans, but God’s plan is always the best.

“When I was leaving in 2012, I told Dr Parker that things were not moving well and I am going, but he insisted that I should remain as there was a need for us to continue to be together.

“I am happy today my friend and brother has realised what I told him then and has returned to the PDP. Dr Parker came at the right time and nobody should discriminate him because, with the level of politics he had played, he will add value to the Party.”

Wike also announced the award of more development projects to Parker’s Kingdom, in fulfilment of his promises to the locality according to the Governor.

