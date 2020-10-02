Rivers community decries deplorable road condition

By Mike Odiegwu, Port Harcourt

Residents of Odual Kugbo in Abua Odual Local Government Area of Rivers have lamented the impassable condition of their road, appealing to concerned authorities to come to their rescue.

Investigations revealed the people had been cut off from civilisation as all basic amenities, including the only road linking them to Oruma community in Ogbia Local Government Area, Bayelsa State, had been abandoned in decay.

It was learnt part of the road designed to end at the Adada Waterside in Odua was being constructed by the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC).

But NDDC was yet to complete the project, making life unbearable to residents of the area.

Odual communities affected by the condition of the road are Adada, Ogboloma Akani and Emelego.

Residents had resorted to the use of a creek popularly called Dokonu as an alternative route to convey their goods to Port Harcourt.

The Paramount Ruler of Odual Kingdom, Chief Temple Macdonald, said the nature of the road has made life difficult for them especially during the rainy season.

He said their woes were compounded by the collapse of Ekago bridge, which linked the area to other communities.

He said: “I have contacted the managing director of the construction company in charge of the project, the Minister of Niger Delta Affairs and the Managing Director of the Niger Delta Development Commission and they assured me that the remaining sections of the road will be completed”.

The Deputy Chief of Ogboloma Community and Chairman council of Odual Traditional Rulers, Chief John Agara, described their situation as helpless.

“We are helpless. We can’t access other communities and our state capital. Life is hard. Both in rainy and dry seasons, we cannot move”.

A commercial motorcyclist, Mr. Olavokere Ule, said the chairman of the council promised to construct the Ekago Bridge to alleviate the situation but he had done nothing two years after.