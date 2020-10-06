Rivers government threatens to shut down schools violating COVID-19 protocols

Rivers State government has warned that schools that violate COVID-19 protocol would be shut down as they resume academic activities.

The state’s Commissioner for Education, Prof. Kaniye Ebeku, gave the warning, yesterday while monitoring COVID-19 compliance in some schools.

Ebeku noted that having stayed at home for over six months, the government expects students, parents, and school administrators to ensure full compliance with stipulated guidelines or risk closure.

“If they violate the protocol and the possibility of a spike, their schools will be shut down. We expect that they will duly comply with the protocol,” he said.

The commissioner said that schools with dense population in the state would operate two sessions to avoid overcrowded classrooms, adding that schools with less population will operate one session.

However, the state government task force for the compliance of COVID-19 protocols in schools has observed some lapses in some of the schools visited and urged them to take proactive steps by providing more infrared handheld thermometers and wash hand bays.

It also enjoined them to provide hand sanitisers and maintain physical distancing in the classrooms.