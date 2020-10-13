Rivers launches e-judiciary system

The Rivers State Government yesterday launched courtroom technology geared towards eliminating bribery from court system. This follows the completion of the first phase of automation system of the State judiciary.

Unveiling the technology at the weekend in Port Harcourt, the Senior Special Adviser to the Governor on Information Communication Technology (ICT), Mr. Ibifuro Asawo, said the automation would make it easier for lawyers to file cases as well as the process of obtaining affidavits.

Asawo said judges and some lawyers had been trained in the system.

According to him, the state government has approved money for internet connectivity of all courts and purchased computer hardware for courts to enhance the system.

The Special Adviser added that with the technology, court proceedings could be printed and made available at the end of the court sitting without delay.



Asawo said: “The automated device is programmed in such a way that court proceedings are translated in writing on the screen as the individuals are making presentation on a case or the Judge/Magistrate making a statement which will make the court proceedings ready available at the end of the court sitting.

“The electronic filing of cases has been deployed fully in all the courts and lawyers can stay anywhere and file their cases while the Chief Judge can assign cases conveniently even on their mobile phones.”

He added that the automation system had made it easier for all cases to be cataloged while cases were being migrated from manual to electronics. The governor’s aide said the automation process was fully funded by the state government.