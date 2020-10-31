rivers’-nass-caucus-lauds-wike’s-effort-to-rein-in-ipob





Members of the Rivers State caucus of the National Assembly have affirmed their support for measures taken by Governor Nyesom Ezenwo Wike, to rein in the Indigenous Peoples Organization of Biafra (IPOB) in the State.

The lawmakers said they unconditionally stand with Governor Wike on every actions he has taken to preserve lives and properties of all residents in the State.

Leader of the caucus, Senator George Sekibo, stated this when he led members of the caucus on a solidarity visit to Governor Wike at the Government House, Port Harcourt on Friday.

Sekibo explained that the caucus had been impressed with efforts and commitment of the governor in the handling of EndSARS protest and the aftermath. According to him, while the governor had ensured that the protest was peaceful, traducers and enemies of the State masquerading as IPOB decided to cause mayhem; kill innocent residents and even security officers; destroy properties of the State and citizens, especially in Oyigbo, Obio Akpor and Port Harcourt Local Government Areas.

“As a caucus, we want to state our unalloyed support for your re-affirmation of the proscription of the Indigenous Peoples Organization of Biafra (IPOB)in line with the categorisation of the group as a terrorist organisation by the Federal Government”

“We also want to unequivocally state that Rivers State cannot and will never be annexed by any group, organisaiton or person(s) whatsoever, as we are Niger Delta people and will always stand for the course of the Niger Delta, her people, dreams and aspirations”, he said.

Sekibo emphasised that if the powers that be had listened when in 2016 the Governor called the attention of the world to the atrocious activities of the default Special Anti-Robbery Squad (F-SAR) in Rivers State, the nation will not have suffered the colossal loss of lives and properties during and after the protest.

In his response, Governor Wike lauded the caucus for the solidarity visit and reaffirmed that he will continue to do all that is required to protect and defend the State.

He explained that members of IPOB capitalised on the contiguousness of Oyigbo to Abia State to invade the community and unleash violence, resulting in the death of six soldiers and four policemen.

The governor who vowed that IPOB will never be allowed to exist within Rivers State, reiterated that law abiding Igbos and other nationalities shall continue to live and do business in the State unmolested.

He reiterated that if the Federal Government had not politicised security, steps should have been taken to checkmate the notorious activities of the default SARS. He further blamed politicisation of security for the reason why the State’s Neighbourhood Watch has not taken off.

The Governor assured the lawmakers that when the State receives the N78billion refund from the Federal Government, the money will be judiciously used for the benefit of the entire State.

Furthermore, Governor Wike declared that he will supervised the employment of 5000 youths into the State Civil Service in order to ensure that no community, ward, Local Government Area was marginalised.

KELVIN EBIRI



Special Assistant Media to the Governor.



October 30, 2020.