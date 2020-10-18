Rivers varsity suspends three students over alleged gang rape

By Mike Odiegwu, Port Harcourt

The Management of the Ignatius Ajuru University of Education has suspended three male students for allegedly raping their female colleagues in a hostel.

The suspects were identified as Nnamdi Destiny, Ovunwo J. Henry and Samuel Valentine.

The Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Ozo-Mekuri Ndimele, who described the act as a huge shame said while the first two students were arrested and handed over to the police, the third was at large.

He said: “The matter has also been referred to the Students Disciplinary Committee to decide their fate. The room where the crime was committed has been sealed off and all occupants driven out of the hostel.

“The Registrar of the University has been directed to issue a memo banning inter-sex visits at any time of the day. Any student found guilty of visiting the opposite sex in the hostel, no matter the time of the day, puts himself/herself and the occupants of such a room at high risk. We must be our sisters’ keepers. It is a huge shame”.