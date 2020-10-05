Robbers attack Parish priest in Makurdi

By Emmanuel Uja, Makurdi

Armed robbers have attacked the parish priest of St. Augustine’s Catholic Church Parish Demekpe, Fr. Mfa Mdooyongo Solomon, in Makurdi, Benue state capital.

The attack occurred in the early hours of Monday.

The robbers, Solomon told The Nation, made away with his phone, cash, ATM cards, and other valuables.

The fiery priest told The Nation the robbers stormed his parish house located within the premises of the church at about 2 am and forced their way into his bedroom through a window using a ladder where they climbed the one storey building.

He said the robbers forced him into the toilet before they shot into the air and escaped with their loots unchallenged.

Operatives of Operation Dzenda, a police anti-robbery squad, have visited the crime scene to be able to go after the hoodlums.